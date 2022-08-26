Jon Jones next fight: Is Stipe Miocic next for Bones?

Jon Jones next fight news should be coming any day for the former 205-pound UFC champion’s debut at heavyweight. Which begs the question: What mammoth Octagon talent will welcome “Bones” to his new weight class? There are several options, and all of them could headline a UFC pay-per-view event.

Who will Jon Jones next fight be against?

Jones has not competed in the Octagon in more than two years, and his slow transition into becoming a heavyweight MMA fighter should be near its end. Once he sets a date for his UFC return, matchups against division legend Stipe Miocic, Derrick Lewis, or Ciryl Gane should be expected next.

If Jones must prove himself before getting a heavyweight title fight, there is no booking more intriguing than against Lewis. It is a perfect test to see if “Bones” can handle the monster power and size of the heavyweight division. The King of France: If not a fight with Miocic, then a battle with former interim champion Gane for another interim belt seems likely while champion Francis Ngannou heals from serious knee surgery.

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes recap

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

While Dominick Reyes was a game opponent in Jon Jones’ last fight, in the end, “Bones” showed why he is the best fighter on the planet, and defended the light heavyweight title for the thirteenth time with a unanimous decision victory in February of 2020.

What happened: Jones’ height and reach have been a major advantage in many of his fights. However, whenever he has faced a talented striker of a similar size he has had some trouble. And that was the story early in his bout with “The Devastator.” Reyes’ size and athleticism proved to be a bit of a puzzle for the 205-pound champion in the first couple of rounds. Eventually, the champ was able to solve that puzzle and cruise to the tenth decision win of his career.

The fallout: Reyes has not been the same fighter since that loss. Following the title fight defeat, he suffered back-to-back losses and is still mired in the first losing streak of his career. Six months after his victory, Jones vacated the title and chose to officially move up a weight class to the heavyweight division.

The roadmap: We have been waiting for “Bones” to debut at heavyweight for 25 months and counting. On several occasions, there have been rumblings about his eventual return, but a booking never materialized. A booking in 2022 is not a question of if, but when.

What makes Jon Jones so popular?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest fighter of all time: There are many UFC competitors who were cage fighting legends. However, few have the resume of Jones. It’s why he probably has the best case to be called the greatest MMA fighter ever.

Jon Jones record: 26-1 (10 knockouts, 6 submissions)

The 34-year-old has only one loss, but his disqualification defeat to Matt Hamill in 2009 has been disputed as an example of terrible MMA referee work, and many still view him as being undefeated after 27 fights.

Jones has beaten nine men that have held a major MMA championship during their career. Six of them being UFC champions.

“Bones” has wins over Hall-of-Fame caliber fighters in Daniel Cormier, Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Mauricio Rua, and even current UFC 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira.

From 2011 to 2019, only one other man — Daniel Cormier — held the UFC light heavyweight title besides Jones.

If you typed “Jon Jones brothers” into a browser search you might be surprised to find out that both his siblings have played in the NFL. His younger brother Chandler is one of the best edge rushers in the league over the last decade.

A troubled young man: For all the greatness Jones has shown inside the Octagon, his life outside fighting has been tumultuous and filled with numerous run-ins with the law. It has badly tarnished his reputation and legacy.

The UFC superstar has been arrested several times during his decade-long run in the spotlight. One of the most infamous was a 2015 car accident where a pregnant woman broke her arm, and Jones ditched his car and ran off before the police arrived on the scene.

Jones has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs on two occasions. His 2017 positive test led to his TKO win over Cormier, in their rematch, to be overturned to a no-contest.

The New York native has battled alcohol issues for years and it was the source of his 2021 arrest in Las Vegas. The arrest came hours after being inducted into the “Fight Wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Many wonder about Jon Jones wife. He actually hasn’t been married and instead was engaged for nine years to his former fiancee Jesse Moses. She is also the mother of his three children.

Jon Jones’ net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in the dollars they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Jon Jones’ net worth is estimated to be $3 million .

