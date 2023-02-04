ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jon Jones next fight: ‘Bones’ makes long-awaited return at UFC 285

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Finally, some Jon Jones next fight news is here. After more than two years away from the sport, the UFC GOAT will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in March, as one part of a heavyweight championship main event. But who will the former light heavyweight king face in his division debut at UFC 285?

Who will Jon Jones next fight be against?

In January, the top of the UFC heavyweight division was thrown into disarray when it was announced that the company and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could not agree on a new long-term contract. He was formally released from his previous deal and the title was then vacated.

With the goal of finding a new champion, Jon Jones was placed in a long-expected title bout but instead of facing Ngannou — as many fans hoped — he will now battle former interim champion, Ciryl Gane. The top-ranked fighter in our UFC heavyweight rankings .

How to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane on March 4

  • Jones vs Gane will serve as the main event of UFC 285 on Mar. 4
  • The card will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • UFC 285 will air exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for a price of $74.99
  • The main card will kick off at 10 PM ET

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Game preview

While Jones vs. Gane was not the dream matchup many fans of the sport clamored for, since Jones decided to move to the heavyweight division in 2020, it is still a fantastic clash of ultra-talented fighters in the UFC’s heaviest weight class.

Ring rust: “Bones” is arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history. There is no doubt he is well prepared to compete at heavyweight, after trying to naturally increase his weight over time. However, having not fought since Feb. 2020 is still something to factor into this bout.

Jones has changed gyms in that time — it isn’t a better one — and there has to be concern about how on-point his technique will be on fight night. Not to mention, questions on if he is the same fighter with more weight on his lanky frame and now a few months away from turning 36.

  • Jones vs Gane odds: Jones (-125), Gane (+105)

Return to wrestling: Jon Jones is a truly gifted striker and one of the best the sport has seen. However, taking that route to beat Gane would be a serious risk. The Frenchman moves like a welterweight, hits like a heavyweight, and is the most technical striker the division has ever had. There is a very good chance Jones deploys his patented wrestling to win heavyweight gold at UFC 285.

The bottom line: The bout may not have major appeal for casual fans but it is still a tremendous piece of booking, because both men are two of the best athletes the sport has had at the higher weight classes. The bout is a major challenge for both, and a chance for Jones to seal his place as the greatest of all time.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest fighter of all time: There are many UFC competitors who were cage-fighting legends. However, few have the resume of Jones. It’s why he probably has the best case to be called the greatest MMA fighter ever.

  • Jon Jones record: 26-1 (10 knockouts, 6 submissions)
  • The 34-year-old has only one loss, but his disqualification defeat to Matt Hamill in 2009 has been disputed as an example of terrible MMA referee work, and many still view him as being undefeated after 27 fights.
  • Jones has beaten nine men that have held a major MMA championship during their career. Six of them are UFC champions.
  • “Bones” has wins over Hall-of-Fame caliber fighters in Daniel Cormier, Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Mauricio Rua, and even current UFC 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira.
  • From 2011 to 2019, only one other man — Daniel Cormier — held the UFC light heavyweight title besides Jones.
  • If you typed “Jon Jones brothers” into a browser search you might be surprised to find out that both his siblings have played in the NFL. His younger brother Chandler is one of the best edge rushers in the league over the last decade.
A troubled young man: For all the greatness Jones has shown inside the Octagon, his life outside fighting has been tumultuous and filled with numerous run-ins with the law. It has badly tarnished his reputation and legacy.

  • The UFC superstar has been arrested several times during his decade-long run in the spotlight. One of the most infamous was a 2015 car accident where a pregnant woman broke her arm, and Jones ditched his car and ran off before the police arrived on the scene.
  • Jones has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs on two occasions. His 2017 positive test led to his TKO win over Cormier, in their rematch, to be overturned to a no-contest.
  • The New York native has battled alcohol issues for years and it was the source of his 2021 arrest in Las Vegas. The arrest came hours after being inducted into the “Fight Wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame.
  • Many wonder about who is Jon Jones wife. He actually hasn’t been married and instead was engaged for nine years to his former fiancee Jesse Moses. She is also the mother of his three children.

Jon Jones’ net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Jon Jones’ net worth is estimated to be $3 million .

