When listening to your favorite songs and reciting the lyrics word for word, it may shock you to find that the powerful pen behind the music is a Black woman. Many of the top charting records over the last decade were written by women in music, and they need their flowers. So much effort goes into to making a true hit, from producers to A&R’s to artists, everyone’s got their role. Today, we want to shine a spotlight on the songwriters who are at the core of the bops that have become intertwined with Black culture, and popular culture as a whole.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO