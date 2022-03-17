ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has been trying for a decade to make it illegal for animal rights groups to sneak cameras into livestock barns to report animal abuse, but courts frequently rule the laws unconstitutional. On Monday, a federal judge again struck down an Iowa law in the latest case pitting the right of farmers to protect their property from trespassers against activists who want to show consumers how farm animals are treated. The March 2019 law created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. The temporary court order prevents enforcement, and is expected to soon become permanent. The state can appeal.

Western Iowa Today

Safe Harbor Law Now Eligible For Debate In Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa could be poised to join 27 other states that have so-called “Safe Harbor” laws for victims of human trafficking. Karl Schilling of the Iowa Organization for Victim Assistance says while he’s worked with victims for more than 30 years, he’s still stunned by the depravity and brutality of human traffickers. Advocates say the bill will help turn victims into survivors and give them immunity to testify against sex traffickers. The bill is eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate. It passed the House on a 95 to one vote earlier this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House passes bill appropriating funds for psychiatry residences

(Des Moines) The Iowa House last week passed a fill appropriating funds for psychiatry residences. Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said House File 2529 appropriates funding for 12 new psychiatry residences at UHC per year, with a focus on the residents receiving their psychiatric training at the state MHIs, resource centers, Eldora state training school and Oakdale Classification Center.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Passes Bill Prohibitive Restrictions On Religious Institutions

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed on a 93 to one vote that would prohibit state and local officials from imposing restrictions on religious institutions, like churches, that aren’t imposed on businesses and other secular institutions. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City says it’s a response to things that happened during the pandemic. The only Democrat to speak during House debate called it a good bill and he encouraged other Democrats to vote yes. Similar legislation is pending in the Iowa Senate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Debate On COVID Vaccine Ban Derailed

(Des Moines, IA) — Twelve House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against even starting debate on a plan to ban COVID vaccine requirements in businesses, schools, and government agencies. The proposal would prohibit hiring and firing decisions that are based on an employee’s COVID vaccination status unless federal regulations require it. And half of a 50-thousand-dollar state fine for a COVID-related firing would be paid to the fired employee. A spokesperson for G-O-P leaders says there was an understanding that 51 Republicans would vote to start debate on that plan, but when votes were cast, there were only 48.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Daylight Saving Time Bill Advancing

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent has passed out of an Iowa Senate committee — but it may not be needed after similar legislation passed the U-S Senate. Iowa Senator Jeff Reichmann of Montrose is an ex-Marine who was stationed in Hawaii for five years and says he liked that it is one of the states that has Standard Time year-round. The state action will be unnecessary if the U-S House passes the Senate’s Sunshine Protection Act and if it’s signed into law.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Potential Pitfalls for Iowa as Economic Recovery Moves Forward

(Des Moines, IA) – Iowa’s road to pandemic recovery will have a few potholes, according to the state’s chief economist. Robin Anderson is a former Principal Financial global economist. He says he’s worried most about how inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact food and gas prices. But he also says Iowa’s manufacturing sector, which had been sluggish before the pandemic, has bounced back – and the number of Iowans without a job has dropped as well to 22 hundred. Anderson says the Federal Reserve’s move to slightly increase interest rates probably won’t have much of an impact on the job market.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State To Invest $100M In Air Transportation System

(Des Moines, IA) — The eight commercial airports in Iowa are eligible for 100-million dollars in funding to support modernization and expansion projects. The money could be used for terminal construction and renovations, new parking structures, and new hangars. The money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan and will be administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa’s airports are “essential for state tourism, business growth and development, and economic prosperity.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Murder Suspect Awaiting Extradition From Texas

(Arlington, TX) — An Iowa murder suspect has been taken into custody and is awaiting extradition from Texas. KCCI , TV reports Miguel Ibarguren was the subject of a multi-state manhunt. The search began after a national trucking company reported one of its drivers was missing after his rig was found abandoned in Cedar Rapids. The body of Aristide Garcia was found by a cleaning crew in a ditch in White County, Indiana. Authorities in that state found out that another man had been riding with Garcia and he was tracked down to Arlington, Texas. Ibarguren faces a murder charge in Iowa.
ARLINGTON, TX
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Chief Economist Worried Most By Inflation, Ukraine Invasion

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s chief economist warns that as the recovery picks up steam there are still potential pitfalls ahead. Robin Anderson says she’s worried the most about inflation and the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Those two things will impact food and gas prices for everyone. Anderson calls that a real risk as the job market moves forward – both nationally and in Iowa. She says the most recent jobs report shows the state’s manufacturing sector bounced back in January. Anderson says the move by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates probably won’t have much of an impact on the job market.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Expand Rate Hike Notices for Mobile Home Residents

(Des Moines, IA) — A House committee has approved a bill that would force landlords to give mobile home residents 90 days’ notice for rent and utility hikes, up from the current 60 days. The bill also includes some property tax relief, but the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network says after outrageous rent increases, the bill fails to limit future rent hikes or stop landlords from evicting them without citing a cause. Republican Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant is the bill’s floor manager. He says he’d liked to have seen more protections, but “at this point this is the compromise that I could achieve in order to move the bill along.” The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senators Want Upgrade of NWS Technology

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are co-sponsoring a bill to update forecasting technology and communications equipment in the National Weather Service. The bill comes after delays in issuing tornado warnings on March 5th during the deadly storm outbreak. The delays were due primarily to a damaged fiber optic cable. National Weather Service staff came up with a work-around and a warning that a tornado was likely to hit near Winterset was issued 20 minutes in advance.
IOWA STATE
