Breakthrough Medical Treatment for E.D. – No Pills, No injections

The 26-year-old mother reportedly left her COVID-ill 3-month-old baby son in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours without adult supervision or food or electricity. Doctors said the baby succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help. An autopsy determined that the infant died of Coronavirus complications. The mother said her son was congested and wheezing. He also had an old man dry cough and was trying to gasp for air. The mother reportedly tried to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 20 DAYS AGO