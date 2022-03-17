Breakthrough Medical Treatment for E.D. – No Pills, No injections

Federal authorities charged two people last week with distributing counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl that caused the death of a man in November 2020. Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, and Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, were indicted last week by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Todorova is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, based on drugs recovered in her Hollywood apartment before her arrest in March 2021.
