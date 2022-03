Slipknot have finally revealed the identity of their newest member, Tortilla Man.Tortilla Man originally joined the group in 2019, but his real identity was only officially confirmed yesterday (16 March) through a Reddit AMA.The band posted a photo on Instagram of Tortilla Man holding up a sign saying “I am Michael Pfaff.”Pfaff replaced Chris Fehn as a percussionist and backing vocalist after the later filed a lawsuit against the band, claiming that he had not been fairly paid while with the group. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed later that year.During the AMA, Pfaff revealed how he landed the job...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO