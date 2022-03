Amazon Prime Video has a bona fide hit on its hands with Reacher, the adaptation of the first book in the bestselling crime series by Lee Child. One of the best Amazon Prime Video shows available to stream, Reacher casts Alan Ritchson as the towering, fist-throwing investigator, who lends his talents to the staff of a small Georgia sheriff’s department when bodies start showing up on the roadside, and signs point to the town’s top benefactor. Critics really loved what Ritchson and his crew put together, while author Lee Child had to hold back tears during the final episode (for very specific reasons).

