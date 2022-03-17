ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen's a 'Girl' and Princess Diana's 'Terrible Hair:' Confessions of a British Photographer

Cover picture for the articleYou'd think telling Princess Diana she had 'terrible hair'...

Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana looks just like Kate Middleton in never-before-seen portrait

A never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana – who was tragically killed in 1997 at the age of 36 – has gone on display for the first time at an exhibition at London's Kensington Palace. But, while the portrait is stunning in it's own right, the unseen image has got a lot of royal fans pointing out the same thing: just how similar Princess Diana looks to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton twins with Princess Diana in almost exact dress coat

The Duchess of Cambridge changed into her second outfit of the day on Wednesday morning, and looked absolutely gorgeous. Kate received an official welcome from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe on the second day of her trip and wore a fabulous Catherine Walker coat for the occasion. Kate's coat is known as the 'Marine' and is described online as "A sharply tailored gunmetal grey Birdseye cashmere and wool coat, with black lapels and cuffs, based on an 18th century naval frockcoat." So chic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

A portrait that hides a princess' private battle: How a never-before-seen 1988 photo of Diana, set to be unveiled at Kensington Palace, captures the brave face she put on her inner turmoil

Gazing into the distance, Princess Diana is the picture of regal poise in a never-before-seen portrait that is set to go on display for the first time. The black and white photo, which will form part of a Kensington Palace exhibition celebrating royal photography, was taken by celebrated photographer David Bailey in 1988.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxury guesthouse is haven for Doria Ragland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a jaw-dropping family mansion in Montecito along with their children Archie and Lilibet – and it boasts a two-bedroom guesthouse where it's believed Meghan's mother Doria Ragland comes to stay. While there is plenty of room in the nine-bedroom main house for Doria,...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Princess Diana Reportedly "Burst Into Laughter" When Prince Charles Proposed

Even though Princess Diana and Prince Charles had one of the most famous weddings of all time, not many people talk about all the things that happened before the big day on July 29, 1981. According to the Mirror, there wasn't a sweeping romantic epic surrounding Diana and Charles's courtship — in reality, the two had only met each other 13 times before they got engaged. And about that engagement, it was so unromantic that Princess Diana reportedly "burst into laughter" when it happened in, of all places, the nursery at Windsor Castle.
WORLD
In Style

The Palace Is Displaying a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana

A new photo of Princess Diana is going on display at her former home of Kensington Palace. It's one of the most striking images on display at Life Through a Royal Lens, a new exhibition that also features never-before-seen photographs of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Famed photographer David...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

When will Princess Charlotte wear her first tiara?

It will be a momentous occasion when little Princess Charlotte wears a tiara in public for the very first time. But when will that be? Royal fans will have to wait and see whether the six-year-old – the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - follows in the footsteps of her mother, or perhaps her great aunt, Princess Anne. HELLO! investigates further…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's 775-room home Buckingham Palace she won't return to

The Queen's home Buckingham Palace has served as her official residence for most of her reign but since the coronavirus pandemic began the monarch has stayed predominately at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty's late husband Prince Philip even spent his final days at the castle, and now it has been reported that the Queen will never return to live permanently at her vast London palace.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
