Vos Says State Can’t Decertify 2020 Election Results

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claimed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election even though several reviews -- including one by the nonpartisan LAB he helped authorize -- found there was not. Leaving a meeting with activists in the Assembly Hearing Room inside the Capitol who want the Legislature to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, the Rochester Republican again said he doesn't believe there is a constitutional avenue to decertifying Wisconsin's election results. After the meeting, Vos told reporters former Justice Michael Gableman's investigation will bring forward more data. "I think there was widespread fraud and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out as Justice Gableman continues his investigation," Vos said. "But it's up to the people of Wisconsin to decide who they want to lead their state." Vos said Republicans need to forge ahead to elect GOP candidates in 2022 to solidify Republican's legislative advantage and pass more bills to ensure integrity in elections instead of looking in the rearview mirror. "I think we should focus on the solution, which is a new governor, a new attorney general and the ability to have, as we move forward, solutions that can actually become law, as opposed to ideas which, again, are totally untested, never been done in the history of our country," he said. "We can't have a Legislature decertifying an election."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO