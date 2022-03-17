ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Vos Says State Can’t Decertify 2020 Election Results

By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio
 2 days ago
The powerful speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly met Wednesday with Republican activists who want to overturn the state’s 2020 U.S. presidential election, but he said afterward that he still believes such a move would be legally impossible. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hosted the meeting at the state...

Urban Milwaukee

Elections Commission Won’t Punish 10 False Electors

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously decided not to sanction 10 Republicans who falsely posed as electoral college voters after the 2020 presidential election, according to a letter released Tuesday. In the weeks after Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden was confirmed, groups of Republicans met in Biden-won states across...
Urban Milwaukee

Bill Allowing Early Count of Absentee Ballots Looks Dead

An effort to give certain election workers a one-day head start on canvassing absentee ballots in Milwaukee and other Wisconsin communities appears to have died in the state Legislature. GOP leaders did not include a so-called “early count” bill that passed the state Assembly last week on the state Senate’s...
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker Vos on Election Integrity Meeting

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claimed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election even though several reviews -- including one by the nonpartisan LAB he helped authorize -- found there was not. Leaving a meeting with activists in the Assembly Hearing Room inside the Capitol who want the Legislature to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, the Rochester Republican again said he doesn't believe there is a constitutional avenue to decertifying Wisconsin's election results. After the meeting, Vos told reporters former Justice Michael Gableman's investigation will bring forward more data. "I think there was widespread fraud and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out as Justice Gableman continues his investigation," Vos said. "But it's up to the people of Wisconsin to decide who they want to lead their state." Vos said Republicans need to forge ahead to elect GOP candidates in 2022 to solidify Republican's legislative advantage and pass more bills to ensure integrity in elections instead of looking in the rearview mirror. "I think we should focus on the solution, which is a new governor, a new attorney general and the ability to have, as we move forward, solutions that can actually become law, as opposed to ideas which, again, are totally untested, never been done in the history of our country," he said. "We can't have a Legislature decertifying an election."
Urban Milwaukee

Democrats Push Badger Care Public Option

As the Republican-controlled Legislature winds down its session, a new bill Democrats introduced Monday would create a public option for BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program. Proponents say the proposal would increase access to health care in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Legislative Reference Bureau analysis of...
Urban Milwaukee

Michael Gableman Versus The Facts

Michael Gableman opens his second interim report by describing it “as a first step to begin restoring faith in America’s elections.” A more accurate description is that it’s an attempt to further convince Republican voters the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. The success of this disinformation...
Urban Milwaukee

Should MPS Be Split Into Smaller Districts?

A bill recently proposed in the Wisconsin Legislature would break up Milwaukee Public Schools into multiple districts. It has passed in the state Assembly. It’s widely expected it will also be passed by the Senate but then vetoed by Governor Tony Evers. The idea is likely to resurface in future legislative sessions, particularly if a Republican wins the governorship this November.
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Shows Ugly Divisions

Last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed redistricting maps, as the media reported. What they didn’t report was the extraordinary level of vitriol in the written opinions. No, the nastiness did not involve a division between the four conservative and three liberal judges, but among the four conservatives, with Justice Rebecca Bradley blasting Justice Brian Hagedorn and his majority opinion with repeated, rather personal attacks, in a concurring opinion also signed by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Patience Roggensack, signaling their approval of Bradley’s blitzkrieg.
Urban Milwaukee

Voces Opposes Bill Allowing DACA Hires By Law Enforcement

Immigrant rights groups are speaking out against a bill that passed the Assembly this week. AB-176 would allow law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to hire people enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, referred to as “aliens” in the bill text. DACA, which includes 6,540 young Wisconsinites, protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. While some lawmakers have praised the bill, it’s seen as hypocritical and divisive by some in the immigrant rights movement.
Click2Houston.com

10,000 ballots left uncounted after unofficial results posted on election night, Harris County elections administrator says

HARRIS COUNTY – The office of Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced an oversight of approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots not added into March 1′s election count. Around 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican ballots were identified early Saturday. According to a statement from Longoria’s office, the oversight occurred...
Phoenix New Times

State Bill Says 'Johnny Reefer' Can't Sponsor Little League

Some Arizona lawmakers are trying again to curtail marijuana advertising near schools, among other provisions. State Representative Joanne Osborne, a Republican who represents northwestern Maricopa and northern Yuma counties, has sponsored House Bill 2082, directing the Arizona Department of Health Services to enact new restrictions on cannabis advertising. Among several...
