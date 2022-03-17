ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible obesity treatment for women identified by researchers based on how bodies store fat

By Kelly Hayes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Men and women naturally store fat differently. Considering this, researchers at the University of Virginia have identified a potential way to battle the health effects of obesity and type 2 diabetes in women after discovering an important factor specific to how female bodies use and store...

