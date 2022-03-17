ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Hiring Expo!

El Monte, California
El Monte, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YP2Xl_0ei4UlwL00

Grace Black Auditorium

3130 Tyler Avenue

El Monte, CA 91731

• 100 ARPA-funded part-time positions available

• On-the-spot interviews and job offers will take place at the hiring expo

• Multiple positions to be filled for each of the following:

o Program Coordinator: $19.00

o ^+Pool Manager: $16.64

o Program Specialist: $16.00

o ^+Senior Guard: $16.00

o ^+Instructor Guard: $15.50

o *^+Lifeguard: $15.00

o *Recreation Leader: $15.00

o *Maintenance Worker: $15.00

The City of El Monte is hosting a hiring expo to fill 100 jobs related to a variety of programming in the Parks, Recreation, & Community Services Department, as well as several Public Works Maintenance Worker positions under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The in-person job fair will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 9 am – 5 pm, and Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9 am – 2 pm, at the Grace Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731.

On-site interviews will be conducted, and job offers will be made on-the-spot! Attendees should arrive early and bring photo identification.

All positions are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which expires on December 31, 2024. These positions are not expected to be funded after this date and may be discontinued prior to the expiration date.

*No experience necessary.

^On-the-spot swim test required (bring appropriate swimwear; changing areas will be available).

+All training, testing, and costs related to certifications required for these positions will be provided by the city.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at (626) 580-2040.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Monte, CA
NBC News

U.S. to declare Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

The Biden administration has made a formal determination that the Myanmar military has committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, a U.S. official and a source familiar with the decision said Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make the announcement Monday morning at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
El Monte, California

El Monte, California

15
Followers
25
Post
57
Views
ABOUT

El Monte's slogan is "Welcome to Friendly El Monte" and historically is known as "The End of the Santa Fe Trail". As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 113,475, down from 115,965 at the 2000 census. As of 2019, El Monte was the 54th-largest city in California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy