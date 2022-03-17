Grace Black Auditorium

3130 Tyler Avenue

El Monte, CA 91731

• 100 ARPA-funded part-time positions available

• On-the-spot interviews and job offers will take place at the hiring expo

• Multiple positions to be filled for each of the following:

o Program Coordinator: $19.00

o ^+Pool Manager: $16.64

o Program Specialist: $16.00

o ^+Senior Guard: $16.00

o ^+Instructor Guard: $15.50

o *^+Lifeguard: $15.00

o *Recreation Leader: $15.00

o *Maintenance Worker: $15.00

The City of El Monte is hosting a hiring expo to fill 100 jobs related to a variety of programming in the Parks, Recreation, & Community Services Department, as well as several Public Works Maintenance Worker positions under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The in-person job fair will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 9 am – 5 pm, and Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9 am – 2 pm, at the Grace Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731.

On-site interviews will be conducted, and job offers will be made on-the-spot! Attendees should arrive early and bring photo identification.

All positions are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which expires on December 31, 2024. These positions are not expected to be funded after this date and may be discontinued prior to the expiration date.

*No experience necessary.

^On-the-spot swim test required (bring appropriate swimwear; changing areas will be available).

+All training, testing, and costs related to certifications required for these positions will be provided by the city.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at (626) 580-2040.