Grains higher, Livestock lower

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for...

Wheat recoups from early weakness, corn gains on export demand

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, with benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat shaking off early weakness, as traders continued to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Markets are closely watching the talks to end the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls...
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Oil futures finish higher to climb back above $100 a barrel

Oil futures settled higher on Thursday, with the U.S. oil benchmark back above the $100 mark. A combination of the International Energy Agency on Wednesday reporting that upwards of 3 million barrels a day in Russian oil supply could be lost in the coming weeks, and "fading optimism" for a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine drove gains for oil Thursday, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
Oil futures settle higher, but post of loss of more than 4% for the week

Oil futures settled higher on Friday, but the U.S. oil benchmark still suffered a loss of more than 4% for the week. "This week's volatility dances around the confusion on what to make of the Russian oil exports," said Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, who noted that all eyes are on Russia oil export volumes for April and May booking, which so far have "yielded few buyers." Still, "unless Russians find a way to skirt around the sanctions, oil prices are poised to test new highs," said Raj. On Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
Argentina raises 2022-2023 wheat export quota to 10 million tons

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Saturday that it was increasing its annual wheat export quota for the 2022-2023 season by 8 million tons to a total of 10 million tons to take advantage of high international prices. Argentina, a key producer of grains, limits exports of...
Wheat eases as Ukraine developments weigh; soy firm on Argentina risks

PARIS/MUMBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures eased on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and gauged continuing disruption to Black Sea grain exports. Corn edged lower, consolidating after a day-earlier rally as the feed grain market also assessed the extent to which the conflict in Ukraine could stall Black Sea exports. Soybeans edged up, however, as concern over export restrictions in Argentina countered pressure on oilseed markets from a slide in palm oil futures.
U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories down - EIA

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose surprisingly in the last week, and stocks at the key inventory hub were also higher, a bit of a salve for the U.S. oil market that has become increasingly concerned about low inventories. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 4.3 million barrels in...
U.S. manufacturing output beats expectations in February

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories accelerated in February, shrugging off a continued slump in motor vehicle output, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing amid a healthy demand for goods even as consumer spending reverts to services. Manufacturing output increased 1.2% last month after edging up 0.1%...
Oil futures settle lower for a third straight session

Oil futures finished Wednesday with a loss for a third consecutive session, with the U.S. oil benchmark at its lowest settlement since Feb. 25. Data from the Energy Information Administration released Wednesday revealed the first rise in U.S. crude supplies in three weeks, and traders showed concern that high fuel prices may lead to less demand. In a monthly report, however, the International Energy Agency warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions threaten a supply shock that may push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
Wheat extends losses on Ukraine hopes; soybeans rise on Argentina plan

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Thursday, hit by hopes of a resumption in supplies from the Black Sea region as talks between Ukraine and Russia progressed, while soybeans rose on Argentina’s plan to raise taxes on soybean oil and meal exports. The most-active...
Volumes plunge as traders run for the sidelines

Volatility continues to best describe price action for the grain complex, but especially so for wheat. Ever-changing headlines about the Russia/Ukraine war has created so much tension and risk in the marketplace that traders are simply standing aside, with trading volumes sharply lower. For the week, Chicago wheat lost 26...
