ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

17 oil stocks, including Warren Buffett favorite Occidental Petroleum, that are expected to book the highest free cash flow

By Philip van Doorn
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edG3U_0ei4GZnZ00
Berkshire Hathaway, under the leadership of CEO Warren Buffett, has been increasing its stake in Occidental Petroleum. AP

The price action has been nothing short of breathtaking — oil has swung by $55 a barrel this year. On Thursday alone, it surged by more than 7% after peace negotiations stalled in Ukraine and billionaire Warren Buffett boosted his stake in a high-flying U.S. oil company.

Early on March 17, West Texas crude oil for April delivery CL was up 7.2% to $101.90 a barrel. That was down 22% from this year’s intraday peak WTI price of $130.50 on March 7, according to continuous front-month contract data CL00 compiled by FactSet. But it was up 35% from $75.21 at the end of 2021.

Rather than be over-excited by today’s action, let’s consider that rough price of $75 for a barrel of oil. On Feb. 28, Sam Peters, a portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments in New York, said that if oil prices were to stabilize in a range of $75 to $80 a barrel, “you would get very high free cash flows in most of the U.S. energy production companies.” You can read more of his comments here.

A screen of oil producers with the highest expected free cash flow yields is below. It can serve as a starting point for your own research. The list includes Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY, which Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s BRK Buffett has recently shined a light on. Occidental’s shares are up 85% this year.

Supply-and-demand imbalance bodes well for oil stocks

Peters wasn’t necessarily focusing on the turmoil in world energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was considering the radical reduction in capital investments by oil producers at a time of increasing demand.

This chart shows estimated energy industry capital expenditures on oil exploration, source development and production against the level of U.S. inventories from 2004 through 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcYed_0ei4GZnZ00

On the left, the chart shows that capital expenditures had increased when supplies were low. The right side of the chart shows the incredible decline in capital expenditures when inventories began to decline.

There’s your perfect scenario for a healthy supply/demand environment for oil producers and their shareholders over the next several years, even when peace breaks out in Europe.

Oil-stock screen — two magic words

The magic words are “cash flow.” Specifically, a company’s free cash flow is its remaining cash flow after capital expenditures. If we take the estimated free cash flow per share and divide it by the share price, we have an estimated free cash flow yield. The higher, the better.

In his comments about free cash flow, Peters emphasized that the boards of directors — and influential shareholders — of oil companies have been shy about investing in exploration and the development of new wells of various types, because they had been burned so badly during the supply-driven price declines that began in 2014 and amid the fallout of demand at the start of the coronavirus pandemic early in 2020.

Combine those factors with the general hostility of the Biden administration to domestic oil production, and the U.S. producers can be expected to remain hesitant to invest.

And all of that means higher free cash flow that can be spent on regular dividends, special dividends and share buybacks, all of which can benefit investors and push share prices higher.

To screen oil-related stocks, we began with the holdings of two ETFs:

  • The iShares Global Energy ETF IXC, including all 21 stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector, which itself is tracked by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE.
  • The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF CA:XEG, which holds 20 stocks of Canadian energy producers and is dominated by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CA:CNQ CNQ, which makes up 27% of the portfolio, and Suncor Energy Inc, CA:SU SU, which has a 24% weighting. A stable period for oil prices means a better chance of continued profitability for Canadian oil-sand producers.

When combined, with duplicates removed, the two ETFs hold 65 stocks and consensus free cash flow estimates, among analysts polled by FactSet, are available for 64 of the companies.

Here are the 17 for which estimated free cash flow yields for 2022 exceed 20%, based on closing share prices on March 16. Share prices and FCF estimates are in local currencies where the stocks are listed:

Company Ticker Country Estimated FCF yield for 2022 Dividend yield

APA Corp. APA U.S. 31.85% 1.36%

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET-CA Canada 29.97% 0.95%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CA:CPG Canada 29.67% 2.12%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. CA:PEY Canada 29.06% 5.70%

MEG Energy Corp. CA:MEG Canada 27.37% 0.00%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. CA:BIR Canada 27.31% 0.61%

Petroleo Brasileiro SA ADR Pfd. PBR.A-US Brazil 26.47% 16.25%

Baytex Energy Corp. CA:BTE Canada 25.88% 0.00%

Petroleo Brasileiro SA ADR PBR Brazil 24.17% 14.84%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. CA:TVE Canada 23.71% 2.00%

Enerplus Corp. CA:ERF Canada 22.44% 1.04%

Equinor ASA NO:EQNR Norway 21.47% 2.20%

ARC Resources Ltd. CA:ARX Canada 21.27% 2.74%

ConocoPhillips COP U.S. 21.22% 1.94%

OMV AG AT:OMV Austria 20.89% 5.45%

Imperial Oil Ltd. CA:IMO Canada 20.81% 2.55%

Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY U.S. 20.55% 0.98%

Source: FactSet

While the companies on the list cannot all be considered plays on regular dividends, we have included dividend yields in order to show how much “headroom” there is for the companies to deploy free cash flow through higher regular dividends, special dividends or share buybacks.

A single data point shouldn’t be the basis for an investment decision. You should do your own careful research when making investment decisions.

Don’t miss: 10 highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrat stocks for uncertain times as interest rates rise and economic growth slows

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Biden warns Xi of ‘consequences’ if China aids Russia amid Putin’s war on Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday offered a warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, according to the White House. “He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” the White House said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Fortune

Why oil has suddenly dipped back down below $100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast. West Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more than...
TRAFFIC
Colorado Newsline

Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits

For the second time in 10 days, a major Colorado oil producer told shareholders that it’s unlikely to ramp up production amid skyrocketing global energy prices, promising instead to funnel much of the additional cash flow into investors’ pockets. Speaking on an earnings call Wednesday, Civitas Resources chairman and CEO Ben Dell told investors that […] The post Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#Cl#Factset#Clearbridge Investments#Berkshire Hathaway Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
KTVZ

Russia could lose 30% of its oil output within weeks, IEA warns

Russia could soon be forced to curtail crude oil production by 30%, subjecting the global economy to the biggest supply crisis in decades — that is, unless Saudi Arabia and other major energy exporters start pumping more. The world’s second-largest crude oil exporter could be forced to limit output...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Why Is the Price of Oil Dropping? Lower Demand and Geopolitical Changes

It isn't a secret Americans have felt the pain at the pump over recent weeks since the Russia and Ukraine war started and escalated. The price of gas in the U.S. surged above $4.00 per gallon this month for the first time since the 2008 recession. Now, the price of oil appears to be on a downward trajectory. Why is the price of oil dropping?
TRAFFIC
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Cheniere Energy: An Oil Company That Still Has Gas In The Tank

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine offers opportunities for American oil & natural gas companies. The first US company to export liquified natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), is based in Houston, Texas. In its early days, Cheniere Energy was an oil and gas exploration company. However, as the market landscape changed in the early 2000s, the decision was made to invest in the development of liquified natural gas re-gas terminals. The company hit a low point in the mid-2000s as international competition on the (LNG) front stalled the domestic market. In 2010 however, the company rose to prominence as natural gas production in the U.S. intensified. In 2016, Cheniere Energy began exporting LNG to other countries - a first for LNG companies in America. The company has rebuilt its foundation on that model, using it to build value and expand. In 2018 Cheniere Energy reached a $25 billion agreement with CPC Corp, a Taiwanese company, to supply them with LNG for 25 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

117K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy