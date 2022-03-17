ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix testing charges for sharing accounts outside household

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix announced Wednesday it will be testing new features...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Why Netflix is starting to crack down on password sharing

Netflix has for years ignored the fact that many of us are mooching off our friends’ and families’ accounts. But the streaming king now appears to be reconsidering its look-the-other-way policy, a shift that comes as Netflix’s growth slows and its annual production budget for churning out new hits creeps ever higher. In other words, Netflix needs more money.
TV & VIDEOS
WEKU

Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren't happy

Netflix announced Wednesday it plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers, and customers are not taking it well. The company said in a statement that in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers, with features such as profiles and multiple streams, but that the practices are "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Https
Variety

Why Netflix Is Moving to Collect Fees From Password-Sharing Violators

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is kicking the tires on a new way to extract money from people who have been leeching off someone else’s account. In a test rolling out soon in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will prompt members who share their accounts with those outside their households with an option to pay for up to two additional users. The “Extra Member” price in the tests is less than what it would cost to sign up for a separate account: In Costa Rica, for instance, it will be $2.99/month to add...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

Roku just added a great new feature that Netflix has had for years

For years, Roku has been the streaming platforms to beat, with millions of users across its smart TVs and streaming accessories. Many users access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services with their Rokus. What some of those users might not know is that Roku has its own live and on-demand TV service called The Roku Channel. Much like Tubi or Pluto TV, The Roku Channel features thousands of hours of third-party content and live channels streaming 24 hours a day. And this week, Roku added a brand new feature to the channel called Save List that will make it easier to keep track of your favorite content.
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

At the moment Netflix does not contemplate a low-cost subscription with ads

A couple of days ago, the Disney+ streaming service announced that it is analyzing the possibility of offering a low-cost subscription that includes the presence of commercials from other brands. Faced with the declaration, Netflix has marked its position : at the moment there are no plans to incorporate third-party advertising into its business model. The announcement was made by the company's CFO, Spencer Neuman , during his participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference. The company's top executive assured that, although Netflix has nothing against advertising, its current model does not contemplate it.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

Netflix considers charging extra to share your password with friends

Netflix wants users to pay extra to share their accounts outside their households. The streaming giant is testing a new “feature” that lets subscribers add an extra member by paying an extra fee. Members will also be able to transfer profile information to a new account. Earlier this...
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix's New Account Sharing Crackdown Feature Has Users "Ready To Cancel"

Netflix knows full well that many of us share our passwords with family members to get around paying more, and it's not going to take it anymore. The streaming giant has been threatening to crack down on account sharing for a while now, and has already taken steps to do so, but it's now taking things further. Netflix announced last night that it will begin testing new features specifically designed to prevent password sharing with friends and family outside of your household.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
WAVY News 10

Jogging stroller vs. regular stroller

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Babies need so much gear that the choices can be overwhelming. If you’re in the market for a stroller, you may be asking yourself if a jogging stroller or a regular stroller is the right choice. Jogging strollers are...
AMAZON

Comments / 0

Community Policy