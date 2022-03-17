Netflix testing charges for sharing accounts outside household

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is kicking the tires on a new way to extract money from people who have been leeching off someone else’s account. In a test rolling out soon in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will prompt members who share their accounts with those outside their households with an option to pay for up to two additional users. The “Extra Member” price in the tests is less than what it would cost to sign up for a separate account: In Costa Rica, for instance, it will be $2.99/month to add...

