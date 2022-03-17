ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Perez says F1 drivers should be able to race with Covid-19 following Sebastian Vettel's positive test

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Perez believes Formula 1 drivers should be able to race with Covid-19 so long as their symptoms are not severe. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of the season-opening Bahrain GP after testing positive for the virus on the eve of Friday's first practice. Vettel,...

