This week, Bethel No. 4 Job’s Daughters in North Platte is celebrating their founder, Mrs. Ethel T. Wead-Mick, who founded the organization in 1920. North Platte’s Bethel is 100 years old and the members are planning a celebration that will be a roaring good time as they are “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” the organization said in a press release.

14 DAYS AGO