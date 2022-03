It is one of the best times of the year, where brackets are busted as quickly as they were made and we are now in the infancy of a couple cinderella stories. It has been just two days of the March Madness tournament and there have been multiple upsets already. Kentucky lost to St. Peter’s, a school that your high school is likely bigger than, Iowa was out dueled by Richmond, and USC’s record breaking season ended at the hands of Miami.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO