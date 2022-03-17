ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa House Representative Tom Moore officially files nomination papers

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Des Moines) Iowa House Representative Tom Moore officially filed nomination papers with the Secretary of States office on Monday.

Moore is the current representative for House District 21. Under the new redistricting maps, Moore will run for House District 18 which includes Montgomery and Cass Counties as well as a little over half of Page County.

Moore lives in Griswold with his wife Jewell. Together they have three children and four grandchildren.

