The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team is set to get underway in the NCAA Tournament and that brings back fond memories of the 2021 Sweet 16 team led by Herb Jones. Jones was drafted in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He rose up draft boards with his 2021 SEC Player of the Year season and hasn't stopped improving now that he's in the NBA.

