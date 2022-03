Every time I start talking about how much my Disabled Students’ Program, or DSP, accommodations have helped me and how much I think they can help others, the other person always chimes in with this question: “But if you’ve done this well so far, do you really need the extra help now?” This fallacy breaks my heart. UC Berkeley students would rather continue suffering in silence than reach out and finally ask for support that they desperately need.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO