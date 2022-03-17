ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints free agent WR Tre'Quan Smith turns traitor, visiting the Falcons

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vc4j9_0ei3w3JP00

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith could be going turncoat. The unrestricted free agent is visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who adds that another meeting is scheduled between Falcons brass and recently-released Cleveland Browns standout Jarvis Landry.

Atlanta needs all the help it can get after trading Julio Jones last summer, with Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage signed away by the cross-NFC South Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Landry and Smith obviously both see opportunity with the Falcons.

Smith struggled to consistently impact the Saints passing game after being drafted in 2018 out of Central Florida, averaging 2.2 receptions and 29.1 receiving yards per game. He missed a lot of time with various injuries and only appeared in 51 of 65 possible games during his four-year run with the Saints. Maybe a change of scenery could benefit him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quan#Buccaneers#American Football#Wr#New Orleans#The Atlanta Falcons
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Falcons sign free agents OT Wilkinson, CB Tabor from Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed free-agent offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor on Thursday. The Falcons also re-signed two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and defensive lineman Anthony Rush. Tabor, 26, was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2017. He had...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bucs sign WR Russell Gage, acquire G Shaq Mason in trade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to give Tom Brady everything he needs to compete for another championship. Free agent receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason, acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots on Friday, are the latest additions to a revamped roster that’s taken form since Brady ended his brief retirement.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals sign former Falcons TE Hayden Hurst

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their new tight end to replace new Jets TE C.J. Uzomah. Per his agency, EnterSports Management, the Bengals have agreed to terms with former Falcons TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal. Hurst caught 26 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns after being in...
NFL
WRDW-TV

Falcons sign veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to 2-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their secondary by signing former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signing Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal. The Falcons also signed running back Damien Williams to a one-year contract. Williams is the third Bears...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy