-UNDATED (AP) - Top seeds Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on the opening day, while a No. 2 seed was dispatched. Kentucky suffered an 85-79 overtime loss to St. Peter’s. Darryl Banks poured in 27 points as the Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. St. Peter’s also handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO