What’s Next For Law Firm Document Management?

This week, I experienced what happens when communication breaks down. In mid-January, I switched to a payroll processor to pay an independent contractor rather than running manual payments. I assumed the payments would run similarly to my employee payments. I was wrong and missed two payment dates. I didn’t know I’d missed the dates until the independent contractor stopped working, demanding to know about their overdue pay. After confirming with the payment processor, I immediately ran the payment and profusely apologized for my error. It was mortifying that I made such a mistake when I thought I was adding efficiency to my firm. By picking up the phone rather than writing an email, I helped smooth things over, clarify the miscommunication, and salvage an excellent working relationship.

