ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

What’s Next For Law Firm Document Management?

By Jared Correia
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers have been creating and managing documents for centuries. It’s one of the things that’s most closely associated with the identity of being an attorney — they’re paper pushers!. But, as we’ve moved forward in time, it’s become far easier for law firms to manage...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Why ‘Stay Interviews’ Might Help Law Firms And Companies Retain Legal Talent

The legal profession has openly discussed the staggering effects on the mental health impact of higher-than-normal workloads and ungodly billable hours, yet it’s rare to see law firms conduct stay interviews with associates. Exit interviews often reveal to law firms and legal departments at companies why lawyers are leaving, thus making them them a day late and a dollar short.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Big law firms move to shield client info from Meta in FTC antitrust case

(Reuters) - Several large U.S. law firms representing non-party technology and web companies on Wednesday asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to restrict the ability of Meta's Facebook to see some sensitive business information that is being produced as part of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against the social media giant.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Mastering Litigation Finance: A Guide For Lawyers

The field of commercial litigation finance has exhibited explosive growth in recent years as a means to finance claims, hedge risk, and fund operating expenses. For both corporations and law firms, there has been an ever-broadening acceptance of litigation finance as not just a viable option, but a powerful one.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Constantly Improving Your Law Firm

A challenge for Maximizers is understanding that not everything can go from good to great quickly. We have to find a balance and embrace a “done is better than perfect” mentality. The best part about being a Maximizer is seeing good, making it better, and continually testing and improving — anything.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Document Management#Law Firms#Noneventcast#Viq Solutions#Netdocuments
abovethelaw.com

Innovative AND Biglaw?? It Is Possible

Are your lawyers stuck doing manual work that could be automated? Read on. Hint: The firm recently launched a proprietary software platform to streamline, digitize, and automate the legal needs of startups. Here’s what you didn’t learn in law school about the consumer’s journey from digital encounter to long-term client....
HackerNoon

Transitioning From a Client Service Company to a Product Company: The Reintech Story

Founder at Reintech.io | Help to hire and build remote teams. The founding, growth, and evolution of businesses are rarely linear and predictable, despite business owners' best intentions. The most successful businesses are the ones that managed to adapt to adverse situations and changing circumstances. Reintech has dealt with its fair share of mistakes and failures but has made it through to the other side stronger than ever. This article provides an inside look into the history of.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

The Law School That Offers The Largest Return On Investment

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, which law school offers the largest return on investment (ROI), that is, a positive increase in lifetime earnings minus the costs of attending school?. Hint: A J.D. from this...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Software
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Behemoth Raises Salaries For All 4,000 Of Its Associates

As the old adage goes, “March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.” Not only was this correct as far as the weather but it was right on the money as far as Biglaw salary increases. Even the biggest of Biglaw behemoths are now on board with Cravath’s generous new compensation system.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Legalweek And ABA TECHSHOW 2022 Round Up: Connecting In Person For A Change

Over the past two weeks, I was fortunate enough to attend two of my favorite legal technology conferences, in person and back to back: ABA TECHSHOW in Chicago and Legalweek in New York City. Normally these conferences occur two months apart, but due to the spread of the omicron variant, Legalweek was postponed this year and occurred one week after ABA TECHSHOW. This date change resulted in a whirlwind of what felt like nonstop networking and parties — with very few facemasks in sight.
CHICAGO, IL
abovethelaw.com

Their In-House Team Better Be Covered From A to Z

Nothing satiates ongoing ennui quite like mindless consumption — and trustbustin’ keeps those prices low!. And it looks like Amazon will be up against Sherman’s legacy sometime soon. Amazon.com Inc. must face consumer antitrust litigation challenging “most favored nation”-style policies that have allegedly driven up the prices...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

How To Deal With A Communication Breakdown

This week, I experienced what happens when communication breaks down. In mid-January, I switched to a payroll processor to pay an independent contractor rather than running manual payments. I assumed the payments would run similarly to my employee payments. I was wrong and missed two payment dates. I didn’t know I’d missed the dates until the independent contractor stopped working, demanding to know about their overdue pay. After confirming with the payment processor, I immediately ran the payment and profusely apologized for my error. It was mortifying that I made such a mistake when I thought I was adding efficiency to my firm. By picking up the phone rather than writing an email, I helped smooth things over, clarify the miscommunication, and salvage an excellent working relationship.
JOBS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Why the Onboarding Process Is Key to Customer Retention in Corporate Banking

The pandemic irrevocably shifted the banking experience — not just digitally, but also competitively. As competition has intensified from a plethora of FinTech companies and online platforms delivering increasingly innovative financial experiences, customers’ expectations of their banks have grown accordingly. The evolution of digital banking on the consumer side also has a powerful impact on businesses’ expectations of corporate banking.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Spring Has Sprung, And So Has The Cash Compensation At This Top 50 Biglaw Firm

Spring is officially here, and Biglaw salary increases keep budding up at firms across the country. There are just a few Am Law top 50 firms that have yet to match the new market salary scale (more on that to come), but one by one, slowly but surely, they’re making salary moves to remain viable as competition to attract and retain associates in this hot lateral market. Which firm is up next in this financial beauty pageant?
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

How To Make NDAs Work For Most Situations

Non-disclosure agreements are a standard procedure for an organization of any size, but there hasn’t been a standardized version. Join us at 1 p.m. EDT on March 23 for this free webinar from our friends at Outlaw and Filevine, where an expert panel will present the pros and cons of a universal NDA and how you can gain efficiency and clarity through the standardization of your NDAs.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Consolidation Presents Risks And Rewards For EDiscovery

It’s overquoted pablum to point out that some Chinese languages use the same character for crisis and opportunity. Alas this isn’t really true. The more accurate story is that the written character for “crisis” is a combination of “danger” and “opportunity” but even that’s not really true because the mark for “opportunity” has a more fluid meaning than this maxim would suggest.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Elite Litigation Firm Pumps Up Salaries For Associates

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the 2022 race to raise salaries, it’s that boutique firms can really compete when it comes to compensation. California-based Keker Van Nest & Peters — a firm that was recently ranked as the No. 3 best litigation boutique by Vault — is continuing this trend by adopting the now-prevailing Cravath salary scale for its attorneys. In case you’ve somehow forgotten, this is what the Cravath cash grab for associates looks like:
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

Industry executives' advice for moving up today's technology management ladder

Every business these days wants and needs to become a technology business, and this means growing opportunities for technology professionals to become more intimately involved in setting the paths of their organizations. In the process, management career paths are opening up -- either to lead technical teams, or to take part on leading the business at large.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy