Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Audubon) A discussion on when to replace the HVAC system in the Audubon County Courthouse was held this week by the Board of Supervisors. The current steam system is outdated, but the project may have to be delayed until next year depending on how quickly a crew could finish the work. “We are about a month and a half behind our initial schedule as far as getting bid letting done and we were wondering if we were pushing it too much and need to hold off a year. It would of course have to be done and installed before October so that we can heat the court house in the winter. Once we start tearing things out in the old system with the old steam pipes we are kind of committed and it has to be operational.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO