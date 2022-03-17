ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa House passes bill appropriating funds for psychiatry residences

(Des Moines) The Iowa House last week passed a fill appropriating funds for psychiatry residences. Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said House File 2529 appropriates funding for 12 new psychiatry residences at UHC per year, with a focus on the residents receiving their psychiatric training at the state MHIs, resource centers, Eldora state training school and Oakdale Classification Center.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Passes Bill Prohibitive Restrictions On Religious Institutions

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed on a 93 to one vote that would prohibit state and local officials from imposing restrictions on religious institutions, like churches, that aren’t imposed on businesses and other secular institutions. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City says it’s a response to things that happened during the pandemic. The only Democrat to speak during House debate called it a good bill and he encouraged other Democrats to vote yes. Similar legislation is pending in the Iowa Senate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Corning and Villisca School Boards Ratify Master Contracts

(Corning) This past week, the Villisca and Corning School Boards ratified the Master Contracts for both districts. Southwest Valley Schools Superintendent Chris Fenster says the Master Contract for Villisca includes a total package increase of 3.28 percent, $650.00, added to the base salary, for $58,046.00. The Master Contract for Corning consists of a 3.42 percent total package increase, $650.00 added to the base salary, for $91,305.00.
CORNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Safe Harbor Law Now Eligible For Debate In Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa could be poised to join 27 other states that have so-called “Safe Harbor” laws for victims of human trafficking. Karl Schilling of the Iowa Organization for Victim Assistance says while he’s worked with victims for more than 30 years, he’s still stunned by the depravity and brutality of human traffickers. Advocates say the bill will help turn victims into survivors and give them immunity to testify against sex traffickers. The bill is eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate. It passed the House on a 95 to one vote earlier this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Expand Rate Hike Notices for Mobile Home Residents

(Des Moines, IA) — A House committee has approved a bill that would force landlords to give mobile home residents 90 days’ notice for rent and utility hikes, up from the current 60 days. The bill also includes some property tax relief, but the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network says after outrageous rent increases, the bill fails to limit future rent hikes or stop landlords from evicting them without citing a cause. Republican Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant is the bill’s floor manager. He says he’d liked to have seen more protections, but “at this point this is the compromise that I could achieve in order to move the bill along.” The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State To Invest $100M In Air Transportation System

(Des Moines, IA) — The eight commercial airports in Iowa are eligible for 100-million dollars in funding to support modernization and expansion projects. The money could be used for terminal construction and renovations, new parking structures, and new hangars. The money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan and will be administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa’s airports are “essential for state tourism, business growth and development, and economic prosperity.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Board approves assistance for Underwood company

(Underwood) Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved an award for Link Snacks to expand their facility in Underwood. Link Snacks, Inc. is a manufacturer of meat snacks operating in the U.S. and internationally. The facility in Underwood serves as a national distribution hub and the company plans to expand it, approximately doubling the current capacity. They also plan to purchase an automated storage and retrieval system.
UNDERWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors discuss HVAC system

(Audubon) A discussion on when to replace the HVAC system in the Audubon County Courthouse was held this week by the Board of Supervisors. The current steam system is outdated, but the project may have to be delayed until next year depending on how quickly a crew could finish the work. “We are about a month and a half behind our initial schedule as far as getting bid letting done and we were wondering if we were pushing it too much and need to hold off a year. It would of course have to be done and installed before October so that we can heat the court house in the winter. Once we start tearing things out in the old system with the old steam pipes we are kind of committed and it has to be operational.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Debate On COVID Vaccine Ban Derailed

(Des Moines, IA) — Twelve House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against even starting debate on a plan to ban COVID vaccine requirements in businesses, schools, and government agencies. The proposal would prohibit hiring and firing decisions that are based on an employee’s COVID vaccination status unless federal regulations require it. And half of a 50-thousand-dollar state fine for a COVID-related firing would be paid to the fired employee. A spokesperson for G-O-P leaders says there was an understanding that 51 Republicans would vote to start debate on that plan, but when votes were cast, there were only 48.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mike Kolbe announces Run for Shelby County Supervisor

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe resigned his position effective March 31, and will begin his campaign for Shelby County Supervisor. Kolbe, running on the Republican ticket, has served on numerous local and county-wide committees and boards during the past 39 years, including the past eight years as a Harlan City Council member and Mayor. He currently sits on the Shelby Co. Trails and Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance committees. He also serves on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee, and is a past board member and chairperson of the SWIPCO Board.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Bills hired as Audubon County Secondary Roads Office Manager

(Audubon) During their weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a new hire for the Secondary Roads Department. Linda Bills will serve as the Office Manager. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen was pleased with the pool of candidates for the position. “I thought that was going to be a big task, but we actually had some really good applicants.” Sorensen says County Engineer Mitch Rydl had to, “Try and make a selection from a hard choice. He chose Linda Bills.” Sorensen adds, “She comes over from Farm Services. Very good, she has a lot of skills that she’ll bring with her and she’ll be able to fill that position very well right off the bat.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Files Petitions to Run for Iowa Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — Democrat Deidre DeJear has now submitted 66-hundred signatures on nominating petitions, to place her name on Iowa’s June Primary ballot. DeJear is seeking to become the first black Iowan to serve as governor. She told a crowd of supporters in the Capitol rotunda that she’s running because she wants the type of change that impacts pocketbooks, communities, counties, and “the better life that we can all have in this state.” DeJear is a native of Mississippi who graduated from Drake University and settled in Des Moines, where she runs a small business.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has been trying for a decade to make it illegal for animal rights groups to sneak cameras into livestock barns to report animal abuse, but courts frequently rule the laws unconstitutional. On Monday, a federal judge again struck down an Iowa law in the latest case pitting the right of farmers to protect their property from trespassers against activists who want to show consumers how farm animals are treated. The March 2019 law created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. The temporary court order prevents enforcement, and is expected to soon become permanent. The state can appeal.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Daylight Saving Time Bill Advancing

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent has passed out of an Iowa Senate committee — but it may not be needed after similar legislation passed the U-S Senate. Iowa Senator Jeff Reichmann of Montrose is an ex-Marine who was stationed in Hawaii for five years and says he liked that it is one of the states that has Standard Time year-round. The state action will be unnecessary if the U-S House passes the Senate’s Sunshine Protection Act and if it’s signed into law.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lane closures on U.S. 34 west of Red Oak begin Friday

(Creston) A bridge deck and joint repair project on U.S 34 west of Red Oak between Iowa 48 and Montgomery County Road M-37 will require reducing traffic to one lane controlled with temporary traffic signals beginning on Friday, March 18, until Friday, April 15, weather permitting. The Iowa Department of...
RED OAK, IA
