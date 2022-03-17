ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Klobuchar Announces $475K Funding for 2nd St. Cloud COP House

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A second Community Outpost House - or COP House - could be in the future for St. Cloud. United States Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced that she has...

WJON

Gov.’s Revised Budget Proposal Doubles Amount of ‘Walz Checks’

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released a revised supplemental budget Thursday. He is now proposing writing out "Walz Checks" of up to $1,000. Single tax filers would get a one-time payment of $500 and married couples would receive a payment of $1,000. He says more than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Rural MOMS Act Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- More than half of rural Minnesota counties lack hospital-based birthing services. The Rural MOMS Act was co-sponsored by Senator Tina Smith and has now been signed into law. Smith says the legislation will provide grants to connect patients to needed care, expand telehealth and provide training for clinicians to practice in rural community-based settings:
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

New Buildings Recommended at the St. Cloud V.A.

The Asset and Infrastructure review process determined their recommendations for entire the Veterans Administration Health Care system which includes the St. Cloud V.A. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud V.A. He says for the past 3 to 4 years the V.A. has been conducting research to determine the asset and infrastructure situation within the V.A. system. Venable says the Asset Infrastructure Review is a study of the current and future health care needs for veterans.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Kleis: Old City Hall to be Torn Down in April or May

ST. CLOUD -- Now that the city of St. Cloud has moved into its newly renovated city hall, the work can begin to tear down the old one. Mayor Dave Kleis says they will be finalizing the purchase agreement with Bremer Bank soon. The target for that is for the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

WJON

WJON

Bergstrom on Contract Negotiations, Pleasantview Update

SAUK RAPIDS -- With the ongoing teachers' strike in the Minneapolis school district, how are the contract negotiations going in the Sauk Rapids-Rice district?. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says they are wrapping up the negotiations with their collective bargaining groups. Our teachers have settled already, we settled with them back in...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Implements Prohibition on No Knock Warrants

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis is implementing a prohibition on no-knock and no-announce search warrants. Mayor Jacob Frey says the new policy is aimed at preserving the lives of the general public and police officers. Frey calls it an opportunity for Minneapolis to be a leader nationwide on search...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Waite Park Apartment Development Gets Council Approval

WAITE PARK -- A two-story apartment development cleared its final hurdle. Waite Park officials unanimously approved last week the preliminary and final plat for Riverview Lofts, located in front of Anton's restaurant. With the approval, permits can be issued for construction of the project. Property owner Jim Rakhshani says the...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Blois Olson On Carnahan Running for Late Husband’s Seat

ST. PAUL -- On Monday morning former Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan announced she is running for her late husband's seat in the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. Her husband, Jim Hagedorn, died earlier this year after battling cancer. Olson also gave us an update on the Minneapolis teachers'...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

