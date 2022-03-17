Confirmatory PCR after positive LFT halted in Guernsey

All remaining coronavirus travel measures including passenger locator forms will end on Friday, the Transport Secretary has said, in a move that will make foreign holidays easier even as coronavirus cases rise in the UK.Grant Shapps said on Monday that the changes, which also include the requirement for unvaccinated people to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the UK, will “mean greater freedom in time for Easter”.These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for EasterGrant ShappsAfter a meeting with senior ministers, he said the measures will end for travel to the UK...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO