Covid-19: Anonymous alerts to be sent for positive LFTs

Simon Harris has tested positive for Covid-19.The Higher Education Minister, and former health minister, confirmed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for the virus.“Hi everyone,” he posted.“Woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test. Unfortunately it is positive.“Will be working away from home for next few days.“Suggestions to occupy the time in isolation also welcome!”Mr Harris, a regular presence on social media who helped lead the response to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, received a flood of well wishes after confirming that he had tested positive.Fine Gael senator Martin Conway posted: “Take care Simon.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO