ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Covid-19: Anonymous alerts to be sent for positive LFTs

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslanders who submit a positive lateral flow test (LFT) to the Jersey government's online portal can now anonymously alert close contacts. A code will be sent to use on the Jersey Covid alert...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Delaware DPH Launches Text Alert Messaging to COVID-19 Positive Persons

DOVER, Del.– The Delaware Division of Public Health Contact Tracing Team has launched a pre-call SMS/text messaging initiative to individuals who test positive for COVID-19. This initiative involves sending a text message to COVID-positive individuals and providing initial isolation guidance and recommendations through a secure web platform before they receive a call from the Contact Tracing Team. It serves as an early notification system, getting people to isolate more quickly instead of having to wait for a call from a member of the Contact Tracing Team for instructions. A pilot, testing the service on a small number of individuals, launched March 1, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Simon Harris tests positive for Covid-19

Simon Harris has tested positive for Covid-19.The Higher Education Minister, and former health minister, confirmed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for the virus.“Hi everyone,” he posted.“Woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test. Unfortunately it is positive.“Will be working away from home for next few days.“Suggestions to occupy the time in isolation also welcome!”Mr Harris, a regular presence on social media who helped lead the response to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, received a flood of well wishes after confirming that he had tested positive.Fine Gael senator Martin Conway posted: “Take care Simon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ducklington Lake: Nicole Sanders died in 'very tragic incident'

A "happy and funny" teenager drowned in a lake after slipping on a rock but the circumstances that led to her death remain unclear, an inquest heard. Nicole Sanders, 13, from Witney, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18 July last year after being pulled from Ducklington Lake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Alert#Smart Phone#Islanders#Lft#Bbc Jersey#Twitter
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Young brothers found in Amazon after nearly four weeks

Two young indigenous boys rescued after almost four weeks lost in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have been found and taken to hospital. Glauco and Gleison Ferreira, eight and six, got lost trying to catch small birds in the jungle near Manicoré, Amazonas state, on 18 February. A local tree cutter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield cemetery machete attack on man at daughter's grave

A man visiting his daughter's grave in a South Yorkshire cemetery was attacked with a machete, police have said. The 44-year old was graveside on Sunday at about 10:30 GMT in Tinsley Park Cemetery, Sheffield, when an unknown man approached him. The man ordered the victim to turn out his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Registration data shows Labradors remain top dog in U.S.

March 21 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club said statistics from 2021 registration data found the Labrador retriever was the most popular dog breed in the United States for the 31st consecutive year. The AKC said the 10 most popular breeds of dog for 2021 were Labs, French bulldogs, golden...
ANIMALS
BBC

Tributes to father-to-be killed in Handsworth collision

Tributes have been paid to a father-to-be who died when his motorbike collided with a car. Doushane Lewis, 20, was involved in a crash at the junction of Hutton Road and Crompton Road in Handsworth, Birmingham on 5 March. West Midlands Police said he was treated at the scene, but...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Covid: Woman died from rare vaccine side-effect

A mother died from a "catastrophic" bleed on the brain caused by a rare side-effect of the Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has concluded. Kim Lockwood, 34, complained of an excruciating headache eight days after her AstraZeneca jab in March 2021. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was pronounced dead 17...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy