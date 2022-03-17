Easter Is Right Around the Corner! Check Out These Instant Pot Recipes That Would Make Your Life So Much Easier!

Although the word "fajita" refers to the type of meat traditionally used in this dish (skirt steak), there are endless variations. Chicken, shrimp, and vegetarian—you name it! All are fair game. One thing all fajitas tend to have in common is that the main ingredients are cut and cooked, then piled into a tortilla, often with cooked peppers and onions. Here, we're highlighting our go-to fajita recipes, including a classic steak fajitas made with skirt steak, easy chicken fajitas made using one sheet pan, and less expected options like shrimp fajitas, which feature a not-to-be-missed grilled pineapple salsa.
