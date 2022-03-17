ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter Is Right Around the Corner! Check Out These Instant Pot Recipes That Would Make Your Life So Much Easier!

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause the coronavirus pandemic has many of us...

www.ktvb.com

marthastewart.com

Five Incredibly Delicious Fajita Recipes You'll Want to Make Again and Again

Although the word "fajita" refers to the type of meat traditionally used in this dish (skirt steak), there are endless variations. Chicken, shrimp, and vegetarian—you name it! All are fair game. One thing all fajitas tend to have in common is that the main ingredients are cut and cooked, then piled into a tortilla, often with cooked peppers and onions. Here, we're highlighting our go-to fajita recipes, including a classic steak fajitas made with skirt steak, easy chicken fajitas made using one sheet pan, and less expected options like shrimp fajitas, which feature a not-to-be-missed grilled pineapple salsa.
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: 14 surprising ways a bar of soap can make your life easier

If you're a fan of liquid soap for hand-washing and prefer to use body wash in the tub and shower, bars of soap may seem quite old-fashioned. And you may be surprised to learn that good old bar soap still has a valuable place in an active household! Bar soaps — any scent, and even those little bars from your last hotel stay — are useful for some pretty cool stuff at home. You can even use bar soap to make liquid soap.
StyleCaster

Hear Me Out—This Lid Opener Will Change Your Life & Make Cooking So Much Easier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re weak like me or have bulging biceps, you’ve likely struggled to open jars at some point or another. Sometimes it takes a bit of a warm-up to get things budging, and other times it’s just not going to happen. You’re in luck, because Amazon carries every kitchen gadget imaginable. To guarantee all your jars pop open on the first try and within seconds, you’re going to want EZ Off’s Jar Opener on hand.
Mashed

Here's When You Should Throw Away That Bagged Salad

Lettuce is a key ingredient in many salads, and thanks to modern conveniences, grocery stores have a variety of options to help you make yours. From whole heads of lettuce and pre-washed, chopped salad kits to bags of salad and plastic box-like containers of triple washed greens — depending on what you need, how you're feeling, and how much time you want to spend on your green creation — there's a variety of lettuce products to choose from. However, as health writer Jo Robinson pointed out during an NPR radio appearance, "Many of these prepackaged greens might be two weeks old. They're not going to taste as good, and many of their health benefits are going to be lost before we eat them."
Eater

The Best Air Fryer Recipes, According to Eater Editors

Over the past few years, the air fryer — a countertop appliance that mimics the fan function of a convection oven, crisping and “frying” foods without much oil — has become a hit in home kitchens. There are now whole cookbooks dedicated to this nifty little gadget, and no shortage of online recipes for inspiration. If you’ve just been gifted or purchased an air fryer of your own, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to start. Here, five Eater editors share their go-to recipes to give you some ideas.
Food Beast

10 Unlikely Air Fryer Recipes

Air fryers are becoming increasingly popular as more people are focusing on better health. They cut an estimated 70% to 80% more calories than frying oil, and reduce the chemical acrylamide, which is linked to cancer, by 90% in potatoes. While having many health benefits, there are some cons, albeit avoidable ones.
Parade

47 Healthy Ground Beef Recipes the Whole Family Will Love for Everyday Meals

Ground beef is inexpensive and perfect for making dishes the whole family will enjoy. If you’re looking for some healthy ground beef recipes for everyday cooking, you’ve come to the right place. From simple low-carb meatloaf to nearly carb-free meatballs there are a lot of hearty low-carb beef...
One Green Planet

Homemade Vegan Ranch Dressing Recipes Like the Classic!

Ranch dressing goes with so many different dishes in American cuisine but it can be tricky to find a store-bought product that is plant-based. Food Monster App to the rescue! We have 13 recipes that include a vegan-friendly ranch perfect for any occasion!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food...
digitalspy.com

Best air fryers to transform your home cooking

Everyone seems to be buying an air fryer these days, but are the trendy cookers worth the hype?. Well, we certainly think so. The nifty machines are quick, full of cooking possibilities and allow you to easily recreate all your deep-fried favourites using little to no oil. This means there's no oily mess to clean up, too – phew!
BGR.com

This $32 Amazon find will completely transform your Instant Pot

We can’t believe all the fantastic Instant Pot deals and Instant Pot accessory kit deals Amazon is offering right now. You can see them all right here on Amazon’s site. You’ll find discounts up to $50 off the most popular Instant Pot models out there, and you should definitely take advantage if you need a new Instant Pot.
Mic

Your life could be easier around the house if you do any of these 40 things

Sometimes life is hard, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Personally? My biggest gripes are that I’m always cleaning up after my significant other, and don’t get me started on how many times per week I misplace my keys. But regardless of whether or not we share the same struggles, the extremely helpful Amazon products you’ll find below can at least make life a little bit easier.
Mashed

The Chocolaty Recipe Ree Drummond Doesn't Recommend Using A Food Processor For

Celebrity chefs are just like us — sometimes they like to take shortcuts. And while sometimes those shortcuts work out just fine, sometimes it's just not a good idea. In fact, sometimes the experience can turn into a learning experience or a story that we share time and again. That's exactly what happened for The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. She shared a very relatable moment she experienced while making her Chocolate Butterscotch Caramel Bars on her blog, and the story comes with a warning.
marthastewart.com

Want to Rule the Roost Just Like Martha? Make Her Three Favorite Egg Recipes

I started raising my own chickens in 1968, in a small coop I created out of a plywood playhouse that Alexis had outgrown. We quickly became hooked on the taste and quality of the eggs the hens laid, and I vowed to always raise my own. Today, I have several hundred chickens, in almost every kind available to hobbyists for egg production. They produce eggs in multiple hues and many different sizes at my farm in Bedford, and I feed them organic grains and corn, supplemented with greens from my gardens and vegetable and fruit scraps from two local vegetable markets we collect from daily. This varied diet leads to large, hard-shelled eggs with rich, yellow yolks and thick whites. My grandchildren can eat five or six in a sitting!
marthastewart.com

Three Smart Recipes That Put Common Types of Leftover Produce to Good Use

By week's end, even meticulous meal planners can find themselves with not-so-perky produce staring back at them from the crisper drawer. To avoid tossing ours, we cooked up three pack-a-punch recipes that amplify the flavors of often-overlooked items. Give them a try and then raise a fork to your eco-minded resourcefulness.
