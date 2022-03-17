Commodity distribution is Sunday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson and South Hutchinson Tyson Foods plants are among 44 Tyson facilities that have been recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for their positive environmental impact. The environmental recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the Cottonwood fire nearly two weeks in the past, the gears are shifting in the recovery from immediate needs to long-term solutions. The VOAD and United Way continue to work to assist families where needed. “We’re starting to get into the long-term recovery portion of...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign ups continue for the Reno County Museum's Appraisal Fair next month as part of Third Thursday tonight. "I will be at the Toy Depot for Third Thursday to sign people up," said Katie Broker with the museum. "You can come talk to me. We'll be able to get you booked with a spot. If the weather is raining, we may move inside."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Academy will be functioning next year, if everything remains on schedule. "We are looking at opening up a childcare academy for the employees of the healthcare system," said director Penny Stoss. "That would include the hospital, Health E-Quip, Hospice and Horizons, with goals of hopefully being able to open it out even further to more of our medical professionals. Right now, Reno County is extremely short on childcare slots."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Volunteer Center of Reno County is gathering groups to assist with cleanup of those buildings damaged or destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex fire. The clean up dates are April 9, 16, and 23. The service is free to any affected resident who would like additional help with debris removal. If you or your group would like to volunteer you can call the Volunteer Center at 620-665-4960.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County will have its County Appraiser as of Tuesday. "The County Commission will adopt a resolution appointing Michael Plank as the new County Appraiser for Reno County," said County Administrator Randy Partington. "He comes here from Olathe. He was with the Johnson County Appraiser's Office for a number of years."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons stores, including the Dillons Little Clinic in Hutchinson, will provide “Test to Treat” for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 Following a positive test at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription, which may be filled at a Dillons Health family pharmacy. Prescriptions for antivirals may also be filled at Dillons Health, if otherwise clinically appropriate.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new Reno County Fire Administrator will start before the end of the month. "Adam Weishaar made an offer to Travis Vogt, who is with the Sheriff's Office right now," said County Administrator Randy Partington. "He's accepted and will begin, I believe on March 28th." Vogt...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 HR Director Dawn Johnson is pleased with where the district is regarding vacancies at this point in the year. "Last year, we had a new teacher institute of about 50 new teachers that we brought in," Johnson said. "I've kind of been measuring where we are as we're inching up to the summer months. We're not even close to that this year. I hope that it is well under that. At this point in the game, we're seeing very few."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Now that the sale of the Atrium property is officially off the books for the city, it is time to start weighing options for dealing with the rundown property. The council agreed to end any further negotiations with the property owner Joshua Joseph after demolition costs for the hotel made buying the property cost-prohibitive.
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an evolving situation involving the sale of fake gold jewelry. According to a social media report, Jack and Dick's Pawn Shop, 1434 North Washington Street in Junction City, is cautioning the public about buying gold looking jewelry from strangers at a gas station or a parking lot. "It is always fake." The store, according to police, has seen a large influx of fake gold jewelry in the past week.
