ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

DeKalb police seize 300 pounds of meth, 180 pounds of marijuana, guns and money at Atlanta home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jJed_0ei3hhA300
DeKalb County drug bust (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills, two gallons of liquid meth, as well as guns and drugs from an apartment in Atlanta Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the narcotics/vice unit served an arrest warrant at a home near Dunwoody Crossing.

In addition to the meth, marijuana and Xanax, officers found pounds of cocaine, heroin mixed with fentanyl and cocaine mixed with fentanyl. They also found five rifles, four handguns and a large amount of U.S. currency.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Three people were arrested and charged with trafficking offences. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about the sale, use or possession of illegal narcotics in DeKalb County is asked to contact the DeKalb County Drug Hotline at 770-724-7762.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

As many as 10 shot at Arkansas car show, police say

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 10 people have been shot at a car show. Update 11:49 p.m. EDT March 19: Organizers of the event where the shooting happened said it promoted nonviolence. The Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had sponsored the Hood-Nic event for...
DUMAS, AR
WSB Radio

Man rescued from SC lake shot, killed by boater who helped rescue him

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — A man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water, authorities said. Nathan Drew Morgan, 29, and a woman were in distress in Lake Keowee on Tuesday, news outlets reported. They were not wearing life jackets and their Jet Ski was doing circles in the water without a driver, according to a news release from the Oconee County, (SC) Sheriff’s Office.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSB Radio

Deputy dies helping people flee devastating Texas wildfires

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A sheriff's deputy has died trying to help people flee devastating wildfires in Texas, officials said. Firefighters have been working to contain a sprawling complex in central West Texas that has grown to more than 45,000 acres in Eastland County and several neighboring counties. Eastland...
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
WSB Radio

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
WSB Radio

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on...
KENOSHA, WI
WSB Radio

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

DUMAS, Ark. — (AP) — At least one person was killed and 20 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, local police said. Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn't...
DUMAS, AR
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
59K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy