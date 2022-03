Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the road on a massive tour with Trippie Redd, Iann Dior. On Monday (March 21), the rapper-rocker announced dates for his Mainstream Sellout Tour in support of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, which drops on Friday (March 25). The trek kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 8 and will hit major cities along the way including Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Louisville, Ky. Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland, Calif. and more. The U.S. leg of the tour wraps on Aug. 13 in Cleveland.

