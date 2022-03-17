ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kristen & The Noise to perform March 19 in Dewey Beach

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen & The Noise will return to...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Keith White Duo returns LIVE this Saturday!

Join us Saturday for great eats, awesome drinks, and the Keith White Duo LIVE from 5:30-8:30pm!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
TV & VIDEOS
Cape Gazette

Kat Parsons at The Room at Cedar Grove /Dinner & a Concert!

A little bit Zen, a little bit playful, Kat Parsons’ music balances on the dicey line between reality and fantasy, on the frontier that births imperatives, exclamations, affirmations.From Brunei to Boise, Parsons’ authenticity resonates from the textures of her life woven into the fabric of her music. When she sings about life being lived, you can’t help but recognize your own story in the lines. An intrepid spirit in music as in life, Parsons reaches deep and wide and leaves you exhilarated, comforted, understood. Connected, in a very human way.In an era anesthetized on spin, Parsons is distinctively real. Her music, irresistibly beautiful.
MUSIC
Romesentinel.com

Ye Vagabonds perform March 31 at KAC

CLINTON — Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row, will host Ye Vagabonds, the 2021 Best Irish Folk Group, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Ye Vagabonds are brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, who grew up playing music together around their hometown of Carlow, Ireland. After success at summer festivals in Ireland, the brothers joined Glen Hansard on a European tour in 2015 and have since become Ireland’s top folk group with a huge following across Europe.
CLINTON, NY
WSVN-TV

Juanes to perform in Miami Beach on Saturday for Miami Beach Live! event

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Juanes will be performing in Miami Beach this weekend. The 26-time Grammy award winning Latin rock singer will be performing on Saturday. The concert is part of the month-long “Miami Beach Live!” event, which combines movie classics on the beach with headline performers and daytime programming.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Kristen The Noise
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Cape Gazette

‘Grease: School Version’ at Cape High runs thru March 20

For the first time since spring 2019, the Cape Henlopen High School theatre students will perform “Grease: School Version” live inside the high school theatre. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20. “Grease: School Version” was adapted by Concord Theatricals...
HIGH SCHOOL
Cape Gazette

In his time, Lorenzo Dow Martin was king of Rehoboth Beach

Ever wonder how Cranberry Park, located on the western prong of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach, got its name?. Addressing a roomful of people March 10 at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said the name recognizes Lorenzo Dow Martin’s cranberry-growing operation in that area decades before the city was founded in 1873. Martin had heard farmers in New Jersey were making good money growing cranberries, and he thought he could do the same thing in Lake Gerar, said Lovett.
Cape Gazette

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls cuts ribbon for reopening

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls celebrated reopening for its spring season March 8 with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. Located in the ocean block of Rehoboth Avenue, the beach town staple is ready to serve its famous sustainable Maine lobster, crab, and shrimp rolls, chowders and bisques.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

BTS perform first gig in Seoul since COVID-19 pandemic with fan restrictions on singing, shouting, and standing... but are given CLAPPERS to emulate crowd noise

South Korean pop megastars BTS made their triumphant return to the stage in Seoul after two years but with fan restrictions on singing, shouting, cheering, chanting, and standing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday evening, the seven-piece supergroup performed for the first time in their hometown since 2019...
THEATER & DANCE
WHYY

Noise Annoys

On a technical level, noise and sound are the same thing: vibrating molecules that travel in waves straight to our ears. But when sound is annoying, we tend to call it noise. From garbage trucks to car alarms, shrieking babies to nails on a chalkboard, noise can be really grating and irritating. In fact, some noises are so annoying, so loud, so obnoxious that they can take a toll on our well-being and health.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Schell Brothers sponsors student art contest

It's art time at the Coffee House powered by Schell Brothers in Rehoboth Beach. Schell Brothers is sponsoring an art contest for middle and high school students to submit their original design for an 11-by-17 positivity poster that reflects their feelings of gratitude, happiness and positivity. Students can submit more than one design.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Aging in your own home brings challenges

Our senior years are precious, and they bring many challenges and adjustments, too. My Aunt Sonia passed away in August 2017 with both her husband and myself at her side. The VA helped me to find an assisted living home for Uncle Ed that September. My son and friends moved his personal belongings. Somehow their home of more than 50 years was emptied. Ed was able to come up to Delaware for Christmas, and his cognitive skills were declining rapidly. He called me three times to say what a great Christmas he had and to sing an old song, “What did Della wear, boys? What did Della wear?” Ed passed in February 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Angry Birds

Laurie Stuchlik of Milton sent this image with a fun narrative. “Birdwatching is a fun, easy way to keep nature in your life during wintertime even on those cold or rainy days,” she said. “I captured this funny photo as the mockingbird and woodpecker had words over whose turn it was on the suet feeder. The mockingbird temporarily won, but just that first round.”
MILTON, DE
The Guardian

Northlane’s most hair-raising gig: ‘I got sucked down into the space behind the stage’

It was late 2012, early days for Northlane, and the second time we went to New Zealand. We had a string of shows around the North Island, and 1st December was our final show, at Zeal in Wellington. Since we had an eight- or nine-hour drive to the airport the next morning and a really early flight, we decided to give up our headline slot and open the show. So the whole lineup was flipped on its head, pretty much, and there were only around 30 people there in the audience when we went on.
MUSIC
Western Iowa Today

Girls Gettin’ Out Retail Event in Atlantic April 2nd

(Atlantic) Participating Atlantic businesses will, once again, offer special Spring deals during the Annual Girls Gettin’ Out shop local event on Saturday, April 2nd. Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said the encourages customers to get out to enjoy the day and support local.
ATLANTIC, IA
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-10 BROADKILL RD-BROADKILL BEACH-MILTON

10 Broadkill Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ Broadkill Beach ~ GREAT 50 X100 LOT TO BUILD YOUR CUSTOM BEACH HOME WITH VIEWS OF THE DELAWARE BAY, just 3 lots away from the public beach crossover. Build your summer home, vacation rental or full time residence on this wonderful lot with no builder tie in. Watch beautiful sunrises and sunsets just steps away from the beach. Looking to get out on the town? Lot is located just a short drive from downtown Milton, Lewes, and the Rehoboth Boardwalk. Site evaluation has been ordered. Contact us for more information.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

March is Burger Month at SoDel Concepts restaurants

SoDel Concepts’ 16 coastal Delaware restaurants are celebrated for a variety of culinary styles, including seafood, Mexican, Italian, pizza and bagels. But in the month of March, they’re all known for burgers. It’s Burger Month at all the eateries, and even Surf Bagel is in on the act....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Pancake and sausage breakfast set May 19

For the first time in over two years, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m., Thursday, May 19. Cost is $7 per person for pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy