Kristen & The Noise to perform March 19 in Dewey Beach

A little bit Zen, a little bit playful, Kat Parsons’ music balances on the dicey line between reality and fantasy, on the frontier that births imperatives, exclamations, affirmations.From Brunei to Boise, Parsons’ authenticity resonates from the textures of her life woven into the fabric of her music. When she sings about life being lived, you can’t help but recognize your own story in the lines. An intrepid spirit in music as in life, Parsons reaches deep and wide and leaves you exhilarated, comforted, understood. Connected, in a very human way.In an era anesthetized on spin, Parsons is distinctively real. Her music, irresistibly beautiful.
