Cognitive decline is the biggest factor in determining how long patients with Alzheimer's disease will live after being diagnosed, according to a new study. Cognitive decline is the biggest factor in determining how long patients with Alzheimer's disease will live after being diagnosed, according to a new study from researchers at UT Southwestern. The findings, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, are a first step that could help health care providers provide reliable prediction and planning assistance for patients with Alzheimer's disease and their families.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO