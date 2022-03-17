Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

We’re not sure how this cross-hybridization works, but apparently if you cross an elephant with the Jumpman logo, you get a guy with a basketball. Jokes aside, this upcoming Air Jordan 3 seems to focus on the one detail that has allowed it to stand apart from every sneaker in history. That would be “elephant print”, a design choice selected by Tinker Hatfield in response to Michael Jordan’s desire for a more luxurious look and feel to his shoes. Known for its grey color and deep black ridges, elephant print was created to mimic the dry, cracked skin of the gentle giant. Little did he know it would be one of the most significant visuals in footwear history.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 DAYS AGO