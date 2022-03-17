ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

In-vitro pH-responsive release of imatinib from iron-supplement coated anatase TiO nanoparticles

By Shilpy Bhullar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTargeted drug delivery is one such precision method of delivering medication inside the human body which can vanquish all the limitations of the conventional chemotherapeutic techniques. In the present study, two types of nanoparticles (NPs) were chosen for the in-vitro pH-responsive release study of the drug, Imatinib, namely anatase Titanium Dioxide...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Impact of silk hydrogel secondary structure on hydrogel formation, silk leaching and in vitro response

Silk can be processed into a broad spectrum of material formats and is explored for a wide range of medical applications, including hydrogels for wound care. The current paradigm is that solution-stable silk fibroin in the hydrogels is responsible for their therapeutic response in wound healing. Here, we generated physically cross-linked silk fibroin hydrogels with tuned secondary structure and examined their ability to influence their biological response by leaching silk fibroin. Significantly more silk fibroin leached from hydrogels with an amorphous silk fibroin structure than with a beta sheet-rich silk fibroin structure, although all hydrogels leached silk fibroin. The leached silk was biologically active, as it induced vitro chemokinesis and faster scratch assay wound healing by activating receptor tyrosine kinases. Overall, these effects are desirable for wound management and show the promise of silk fibroin and hydrogel leaching in the wider healthcare setting.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bioconversion of chitin waste through Stenotrophomonas maltophilia for production of chitin derivatives as a Seabass enrichment diet

Marine wastes pose a great threat to the ecosystem leading to severe environmental hazards and health issues particularly the shellfish wastes. The shellfish waste which contains half of the amount of chitin can be efficiently transformed into useful products. Various approaches for the hydrolysis of chitin like physical, chemical, and enzymatic processes are there. Still, the use of enzyme chitinase is well documented as an effective and eco-friendly method. The present study summarizes the isolation of chitinase enzyme producing bacteria from different shrimp waste disposal sites in Parangipettai (India), and the possible use of an enzyme hydrolyzate as an immunostimulant to Asian Seabass (Lates calcarifer). The potential chitinase-producing bacteria were identified by 16S rRNA gene sequencing as Stenotrophomonas maltophilia. After purification, the chitinase specific activity was 5.01 (U/ml) and the protein content was 72Â mg and the recovery rate was 48.06%. The optimum pH and temperature for the chitinolytic activity were 6.5 and at 35"“50Â Â°C, respectively. The animal experiment trial was done with our feed supplements which included 0.0 (control), 0.5%, 1% and 2% of chitin degraded product. All the supplementary feed had an optimal 42% (w/w) of crude protein. The feed protein level was 41"“43% on average and gross energy was 13"“17Â kcal/g and the feed was observed to exhibit a significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) survival rate, condition factor, specific growth rates, and body weight gain was also found to be promising compared to other fishes fed with control diet only. The red blood cells (RBC) and white blood cell (WBC) counts were found to increase significantly after being challenged with infection in animals fed with chitin derivatives from 1st week to 3rd week when compared to the control. The hematocrit (Hct) values were low on the 2nd and 3rd week in infected fish fed with chitin derivatives. This low level was due to infection lyses of the red blood cells and increased nitro blue tetrazolium reduction. The control diet-fed fish showed 70% mortality but the chitin derivative supplemented fishes showed only 20% mortality post-infection. The results of the study encompass that the use of chitin-derivate enriched feed further is taken into large-scale approaches thereby benefitting the aquaculture sector.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Polarization-sensitive optoionic membranes from chiral plasmonic nanoparticles

Optoelectronic effects differentiating absorption of right and left circularly polarized photons in thin films of chiral materials are typically prohibitively small for their direct photocurrent observation. Chiral metasurfaces increase the electronic sensitivity to circular polarization, but their out-of-plane architecture entails manufacturing and performance trade-offs. Here, we show that nanoporous thin films of chiral nanoparticles enable high sensitivity to circular polarization due to light-induced polarization-dependent ion accumulation at nanoparticle interfaces. Self-assembled multilayers of gold nanoparticles modified with l-phenylalanine generate a photocurrent under right-handed circularly polarized light as high as 2.41 times higher than under left-handed circularly polarized light. The strong plasmonic coupling between the multiple nanoparticles producing planar chiroplasmonic modes facilitates the ejection of electrons, whose entrapment at the membrane"“electrolyte interface is promoted by a thick layer of enantiopure phenylalanine. Demonstrated detection of light ellipticity with equal sensitivity at all incident angles mimics phenomenological aspects of polarization vision in marine animals. The simplicity of self-assembly and sensitivity of polarization detection found in optoionic membranes opens the door to a family of miniaturized fluidic devices for chiral photonics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

High Charlson Comorbidity Index Score is associated with early fracture-related complication for internal fixation of neck of femur fractures

The incidence of geriatric hip fractures continues to rise in our aging population and has become a major public health concern globally. The primary outcome of this study was to determine whether Age-adjusted Charlson Comorbidity Index (ACCI) is associated with increased fracture-related complications in neck of femur fractures treated by internal fixation. This was a cohort study between January 2014 to June 2018. All patients"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years old with an acute neck of femur fracture after low-energy trauma fixed with cannulated hip screws were included and followed-up for 1Â year at a tertiary centre. Primary outcome was to determine whether ACCI was associated with increased fracture-related complications. Secondary outcomes were revision rate, mortality, and function after surgery. Further analysis were performed within a "younger" group (age 50"“65) and "elder" group (age"‰>"‰65), as displaced fractures (Garden Type III/IV) were in "younger" group. 233 hip fractures (68 males; 165 females) with a mean age of 73.04"‰Â±"‰12.89 were included in the study. Surgical outcomes showed that the complication rate of hip screw fixation for all patients was 21.5% (50 patients) at 1Â year. ACCI was significantly higher in all patients with complications (p"‰="‰0.000). Analysis within "younger" (p"‰="‰0.000) and "elder" groups (p"‰="‰0.006) both showed significance. Stepwise logistic regression modelling showed ACCI had positive correlation with complications with ACCI"‰="‰6 (OR 4.27, p"‰="‰0.02). R2 values were comparatively better after controlled by Garden Type III/IV at ACCI"‰="‰4 (OR 6.42 (1.70, 24.25), p"‰="‰0.01). The authors recommend that for patients with a Garden Type I/II and ACCI"‰â‰¥"‰6 or a Garden Type III/IV and ACCI"‰â‰¥"‰4, a direct arthroplasty surgery should be considered.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
Nature.com

Charge-state resolved laser acceleration of gold ions to beyond 7Â MeV/u

In the past years, the interest in the laser-driven acceleration of heavy ions in the mass range of \(\text {A}\approx 200\) has been increasing due to promising application ideas like the fission-fusion nuclear reaction mechanism, aiming at the production of neutron-rich isotopes relevant for the astrophysical r-process nucleosynthesis. In this paper, we report on the laser acceleration of gold ions to beyondÂ 7Â MeV/u, exceeding for the first time an important prerequisite for this nuclear reaction scheme. Moreover, the gold ion charge states have been detected with an unprecedented resolution, which enables the separation of individual charge states up to 4Â MeV/u. The recorded charge-state distributions show a remarkable dependency on the target foil thickness and differ from simulations, lacking a straight-forward explanation by the established ionizationÂ models.
PHYSICS

