University State University Announces Women’s History Month Awards

Gender Advocate of the Year and Woman of the Year Award winners, from left: Emrys Donaldson, Jacob Price and Dr. Oye Akisanya. Not pictured: Chelsee Allen.

Buffy Lockette, Director of Strategic Communications for Jacksonville State University announced the winners for the Women’s History. This is the third annual Women’s History Mont Awards and the winners were announced during a ceremony on March 10 at Leone Cole Auditorium. Woman and Gender Advocate of the Year Awards were selected by the Women’s History Month Committee from dozens of nominations by faculty, staff and students. The honorees included:

Woman of the Year: Student

Chelsee Allen, sociology major and president of Sociology Club

Woman of the Year: Professional

Dr. Oye Akisanya, assistant professor of nursing and COVID-19 Task Force member

Gender Advocate of the Year: Student

Jacob Price, political science major and president of Full Spectrum

Gender Advocate of the Year: Professional

Emrys Donaldson, assistant professor of English and creative writer

The university also organized its second annual Women’s History Month art and essay contest for local K-12 and JSU students. Open to all genders and viewpoints, the competition was divided into four categories, based on grade level. The winners were:

Elementary School Art Contest

Winner: AnaKate Tucker

Honorable Mention: Aubree Pritchett

Middle School Essay Contest

Winner: Dea Ross

Honorable Mention: Madelyn Messer

High School Essay Contest

Winner: Angel Dover

Honorable Mention: Ava Camille Smith

College Essay Contest

Winner: Mollie Leggitt

Honorable Mention: Robert “Trey” Avery III

Remaining Women’s History Month events include the Women’s History Month Art Show which will be on display through the end of the month in Hammond Hall’s student gallery. A closing reception will be held on March 31, 5-7 p.m. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are also still being collected for the Gamecock Market in honor of Women’s History Month. Please bring a donation benefiting women – such as feminine products, shampoo, soap and other toiletries – to the collection box in the lobby of Angle Hall or in the Office of Military and Post-Traditional Student Services in Daugette Hall.