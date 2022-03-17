ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Human Services and Foodbank Partner to Hold Drive-Thru Food Pantry on March 29 for VB Residents

​The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS), in partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, will host another drive-thru food pantry for Virginia Beach residents. The food pantry will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, 3550 Cellar Door Way. About 60 pounds of food per household will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis until 1 p.m. or supplies run out, whichever occurs first.

Pantry attendees should enter the line through Dam Neck Road where signs and volunteers will direct traffic to the loading stations. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. In order to load groceries and move vehicles through the lines as quickly as possible, we kindly ask that the trunk or storage area of vehicles be free of clutter.

All groceries will be prepacked into bags and/or boxes containing a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods, and some staple items such as pasta, sugar and flour. Staff and volunteers will load the groceries into the trunks or rear storage areas of participating vehicles.

"Thanks to our partners with the Foodbank and the ongoing support of the Virginia Beach City Council, we are once again able to offer this much-needed resource to our community," said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. "While the impacts of the pandemic are lessening, the cost of groceries has continued to increase, making it difficult for families to put fresh, healthy food on their tables. This event will help lessen that burden for those who are struggling to meet that need."

"We look forward to a day when few people will need our services but for now, we are dedicated to serving the growing number of people facing food insecurity," said Emma Inman, chief impact officer at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "This partnership with the City of Virginia Beach has been vitally important to so many people who never expected to be in such difficult circumstances, and we are honored to be there for them."

On Oct. 20, 2020, the Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an initial $8 million grant to launch the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership. The United Way of South Hampton Roads managed the grants and engaged other local nonprofits, such as the Foodbank, to provide direct relief to Virginia Beach residents. This, and the previous drive-thru pantries, are a result of that partnership. To date, DHS and the Foodbank have served more than 6,300 households.

