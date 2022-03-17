The Recording Academy: Women in the Music Industry Are Underpaid and Discriminated Against

One of the most notable apps in the world, TikTok, formerly known as Musical.ly, has built a multimillion-dollar empire off of the support of its users. As a beloved platform that helps to connect millions of people on a global scale, the app has also garnered negative attention within the Black community. What started publicly as a failure to highlight Black content creators during the murder of George Floyd later resulted in a plethora of complaints reported by Black content creators who claimed the app was racially biased, failed to provide a safe space for its users, and provided unfair and unjust treatment to content creators within the Black community. Simply put, these findings are troubling, as much of TikTok’s creativity has pivoted off of Black culture and, in turn, has failed to serve the community it claims to value. Here are five times TikTok has publicly failed the Black community and instances that show how the platform has neglected to serve its mission of fostering a space where everyone is seen, heard and welcomed.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO