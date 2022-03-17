ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Recording Academy: Women in the Music Industry Are Underpaid and Discriminated Against

By Selena Hill
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy (the organization that presents the annual Grammy Awards) released the Women In The Mix Study, which explores the experiences of women and gender-expansive people in the music business. The study was developed in collaboration with Arizona State University and Berklee College of Music Institute for...

Variety

Music Industry Moves: Bishop Briggs Signs With Arista Records

Click here to read the full article. Bishop Briggs has signed with Arista Records, Clio Massey, the label’s VP of A&R, and David Massey, the company’s chief executive, revealed on Instagram. The Scottish artist (pictured) was previously on Island, which released two studio albums by the singer and songwriter: 2018’s “Church of Scars” and “Champion” in 2019. Arista was relaunched in July 2018, alongside Work of Art, a combined publishing-management operation, for which Clio serves as GM. Other acts on the Arista roster include Maneskin, Tai Verdes and JP Saxe. Thursday, March 17 + Universal Music U.K. has united its EMI and...
MUSIC
mycolumbuspower.com

Women Behind The Music: Black Songstresses Who Deserve More Credit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When listening to your favorite songs and reciting the lyrics word for word, it may shock you to find that the powerful pen behind the music is a Black woman. Many of the top charting records over the last decade were written by women in music, and they need their flowers. So much effort goes into to making a true hit, from producers to A&R’s to artists, everyone’s got their role. Today, we want to shine a spotlight on the songwriters who are at the core of the bops that have become intertwined with Black culture, and popular culture as a whole.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

DON’T COME FOR BLACK WOMEN: White Reggaeton Artist Dragged After Targeting Missy Elliott For Handling Her Business

It’s not an uncommon occurrence for the works of Black American artists to be stolen by white artists (ethnicity aside)– think Jennifer Lopez and Pat Boone. Now, producer-extraordinaire Missy Elliott can be added to the list with a caveat– she got the money she was owed. One of the artists in the lawsuit thought it was a bright idea to come for her in a Spanish-language interview, and his fans harassed the “Lose Control” singer on social media.
New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

