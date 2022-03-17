ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine still needed? San Francisco restaurants respond to new survey

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Htzjy_0ei3Rvln00

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association sent a survey out to San Francisco restaurant owners this week asking if they plan to continue checking for proof of the coronavirus vaccine for entry.

Last Friday, San Francisco lifted the mandate requiring businesses to check for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

RELATED: SF St. Patrick's Day events back for 1st time since 2019

While the Golden Gate Restaurant Association has not gotten all of its responses yet, a majority of restaurant that did respond say they are not requiring vaccine proof anymore.

Executive Director Laurie Thomas said she thinks the change can help boost tourism and business.

"We are conforming to California's guidance and we are trying to move back to a more normal existence," said Thomas.

There were about 10 million visitors to San Francisco in 2020. That is down 61% from before the pandemic in 2019, according to the San Francisco Travel Assocation.

Visitor spending, including on meetings and conventions, was about $2 billion in 2020, down nearly 78% from the year before.

RELATED: Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate on shelter-in-place anniversary

"What we don't want to do is we, none of us, want to alienate any of our customers," Thomas replied. "I know that San Francisco has always had the most stringent guidance and many of our staffs, mine included, are fully vaccinated and boosted."

Thomas also believed the removal of any vaccine verification process will enhance the dining experience altogether.

"It will definitely speed up by what we call the course of service, the getting you, the consumer, in through the front door and seated and getting you started on your meal," Thomas said. "It will definitely help alleviate some time that the hosts are having to check, or the managers at the door so from a staffing perspective, it certainly will help quite a bit."

RELATED: COVID crisis appears to wind down, but how will it end? Experts look to past pandemics for clues

Thomas also recommended calling your favorite restaurant ahead of time to see if it is still requiring the proof of vaccine.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0ei3Rvln00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 3

King Boss
1d ago

If you feel sick, Stay home. If you scared, stay home. I’m fully vaccinated. If the vaccine works the way they claim. Then let’s just get on with life……

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink#Sf St Patrick#Californians
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the States Most Likely to Be Hit by a Tsunami

An eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano triggered tsunami warnings throughout much of the Pacific, including the West Coast of the United States. It was a reminder of how dangerous these huge surges of water can be. On Christmas 2004, an earthquake under the Indian ocean triggered waves of water that killed over 230,000 people, […]
TEXAS STATE
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
NBC San Diego

Restaurant Owner, Family Leave San Francisco for Texas

A family-run restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood has picked up and left the city and moved to Frisco, Texas. Elia Gambaccini, former owner of Caffe Baonecci in San Francisco said they left the Bay Area for Frisco, Texas late last year. Gambaccini said it was due to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy