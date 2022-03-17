The Queen's a 'Girl' and Princess Diana's 'Terrible Hair:' Confessions of a British Photographer

Even though Princess Diana and Prince Charles had one of the most famous weddings of all time, not many people talk about all the things that happened before the big day on July 29, 1981. According to the Mirror, there wasn't a sweeping romantic epic surrounding Diana and Charles's courtship — in reality, the two had only met each other 13 times before they got engaged. And about that engagement, it was so unromantic that Princess Diana reportedly "burst into laughter" when it happened in, of all places, the nursery at Windsor Castle.

