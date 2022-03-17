ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Pedestrian dead after being hit by Amtrak train on Jacksonville’s Westside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff, Charlicia Williams
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0Bni_0ei3OK5X00
Crime Scene Tape Crime Scene Tape (aijohn784/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

JACKSONVILE, Fla. — The service Amtrak Train 91 has been temporarily suspended after coming into contact with a pedestrian on the track.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, the incident transpired at 9:11 this morning, around Roosevelt Boulevard and Wabash Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

There were 292 passengers aboard at the time the incident occurred.

According to Amtrak, an investigation is underway.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. — (AP) — Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said. All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The...
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy