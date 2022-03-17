Tim McGraw Has A Few St. Patrick's Day Stories About Late Father Tug McGraw

Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw obviously had to wear something green to observe St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday (March 17), and the “7500 OBO” artist took to his social media channels to share why the shirt he picked out is a nod to his father.

McGraw’s late father, Tug McGraw , played Major League Baseball player for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. McGraw recalled a few St. Paddy’s Day stories in honor of Tug in a new post:

“Quick St. Patrick’s Day story: Some of you may know that my father played baseball for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies,” the country hitmaker said as he showed off his green Phillies shirt. “His favorite holiday really was St. Patrick’s Day. He was very proud of ‘McGraw,’ and being Irish. Usually in spring training, when they would have spring training and he would pitch, he actually had a green Phillies uniform that he would wear out into the game.

“But another funny story about being Irish is, my uncle did a little research into our family and told Tug one day, he found out, he says, ‘you know, I don’t think we have quite as much Irish blood as you think,’ and it sort of pissed Tug off and he just said, ‘f*** you, I’m staying Irish! It’s been good to me!’ So, that’s my Tug St. Patrick’s Day story.”

Watch McGraw tell the story here :