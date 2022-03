Illinois and Missouri are battling it out again, but not for sports. Both are up for best science museum and your vote is needed. USA Today has done these contests before, to find the best of the best in everything from holiday displays, to outdoor festivals and now science museums. For Illinois, The Museum of Science and Industry, known for its famous exhibits of a full-size replica coal mine, a German submarine captured during World War II, and the command module of Apollo 8. I've been to this museum many times and it really is something you have to experience yourself. The submarine is amazing, but when they had the Traveling Harry Potter Exhibit that was by far the best exhibit that I have seen in a museum.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO