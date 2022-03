A video of a bound man being pushed alive onto a burning pyre by Ethiopian government soldiers has horrified observers across east Africa. The short film, which was posted on social media last week, shows an unarmed man being set on fire as a group of people in western Ethiopia. He screams and struggles to get off the pyre but the people around him, some of whom wear army uniforms, taunt him and keep pushing him back on.

AFRICA ・ 5 DAYS AGO