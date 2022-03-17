ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Suspended From Instagram

By Charlotte's Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411XUe_0ei3JvU700

Source: MEGA / Getty

Kanye’s Instagram behavior has caught up to him, and he has been banned from Instagram.

According to TMZ, he has been banned from the platform for 24 hours after violating their policy on hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

This comes after his recent attacks on Trevor Noah, Pete Davidson, and DL Hughley.

Also, according to a spokesperson, he can be hit with even more sanctions if he continues his antics.

Do you think this will be the last time the rapper is banned? Or do you think he will act up again?

