ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The spring equinox is a time for setting resolutions and starting fresh

By Lisa Stardust
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for everyone ready for winter to be over: Spring has (almost) arrived. On March 20, 2022, the day of the vernal equinox, spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 8:33 a.m. PT and 11:33 a.m. ET. The word “equinox” is derived from the Latin words for “equal"...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, March's New Moon Will Be A Subtle Experience

Every story starts somewhere, and when it comes to the lunar cycle, it always begins with the new moon. Every 28 days, the moon slips behind the shadow of night and conceals itself from plain sight, embracing an opportunity to embrace release and renewal. This moment is always heavy, but also beautiful. After all, this lunar phase takes place when the moon — ruler of your inter self — joins forces with the sun — ruler of your outer self — establishing a spiritual alignment that nurtures a brand new start. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — you might not notice any major life changes unfolding, but it will open you up to something valuable.
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

Daylight Savings 2022: When does Daylight Saving Time start and clocks ‘spring forward’ this year?

Daylight Saving Time begins in 2022 this weekend on Sunday, March 13 when clocks “spring forward” an hour, meaning we get one less hour of sleep overnight. While we’ve enjoyed slightly more light each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the big change will be triggered at 2 a.m. on Sunday with the shift to Daylight Saving Time as clocks move head to 3 a.m. The sun will set at around 6 p.m. in New Jersey on Saturday. The following day, after the time shift, sunset is at 7:01 p.m.
ARIZONA STATE
Secret LA

The Stunning ‘Worm Moon’ Peaks This Week, Right Before Spring Equinox

Whether you’re an astronomy lover or in need of a gorgeous view, the last full moon, nicknamed “Worm Moon” will shine at its peak this Friday at midnight. The end of winter arrives and lets in the Spring Equinox on March 20. Hence this full moon’s nickname. According to The Farmers Almanac , the Naudowessie (Dakota) and other Native American tribes wrote that the “Worm Moon” is in reference to larvae that “…begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts [during] this time.”
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Equinox#March Equinox#Vernal Equinox Day#Resolutions#Spring Cleaning#Latin#Sun
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Best at Resolving Conflict (and These 4 Prefer To Run From It)

When you agree with a friend or partner, it’s easy for personality differences (even pretty big ones) to remain hidden beneath the surface. But the minute you encounter your first major hurdle, the conflict tends to bubble up core elements of personal style: Do you lean into the discussion with logic and reason? Or, do you instantly shut down, or, perhaps, let your emotions take over? Certain fight-or-flight responses or styles of conflict resolution tend to show up more commonly in folks of particular zodiac signs, given their general dispositions. And as a result, some signs tend to embrace conflict while others prefer to avoid it like the plague.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
New York Post

March 2022 horoscopes predict a month of lucky breakthroughs

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The universe has brought you powerful intuition and dreams as of late, Aries, and this trend will continue in March. A new moon in the most private sector of your sky arrives on the second, unlocking even more visions and daydreams for you. Use this energy to truly dig deep within you to decide what you’d like to manifest in the year to come. Healing, relaxation and meditation could nourish you deeply. However, get ready for your social life to erupt as Venus and Mars dance into this zone beginning the sixth, for weeks to come. You’ll be feeling quite popular and festive, so shake it up on the town with your crew. Online dating will go especially well for singles. Next, a full moon in your productivity arena arrives on the 18th, bringing culmination to an important employment project. You could be polishing off a big endeavor for your job, switching employers or decide it’s time to move in a new professional direction. Happily, when the sun ignites your zodiac sign beginning the 20th, a vibrant birthday season awaits! Celebrate life, Aries.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Unfortunately, This Week Might Be Rough For These 3 Zodiac Signs

There’s so much bright and loving energy surrounding you this week, so keep your chin up. Even though February 28, 2022 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Libra, and Capricorn — there’s still so much to look forward to. The sun is in spiritual, imaginative, and empathetic Pisces, bringing you an endless source of inspiration. However, this mutable water sign could bring some confusing emotions to the surface in the process.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your March Horoscope Will Bring Good Juju To Every Zodiac Sign

The month of March always begins with Pisces season, so embrace your imagination, your emotions, and your spirituality. As the sun journeys through the last sign in the zodiac wheel, you may spend your time processing everything that’s been weighing on you. This healing experience will help you let it all out and let it all go. You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it, and your March 2022 monthly horoscope will bring you clarity along the way.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in March, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost that time of year again when we can all re-emerge from the dreary depths of winter conditions and reconvene amid spring’s bloom. In the cosmos, this seasonal renewal is evident, as well: The month of March brings Aries season (the first sign of the zodiac calendar) and a happy meet-up of love and sex planets Venus and Mars in future-focused Aquarius. Together with a few other transits, these cosmic shifts are poised to bring the best day in March, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Powerful Week, Thanks To Pisces Season

You’ve heard all the hype surrounding Jupiter in Pisces, and this week, you’re about to understand why. Ever since Jupiter — planet of expansion and adventure — entered Pisces at the tail end of 2021, it’s been bringing you blessings on blessings. After all, Pisces is traditionally ruled by Jupiter, which means Jupiter is feeling more alive than ever as it moves through its home zodiac sign. However, some of us are enjoying it more than others, because February 28, 2022 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Refinery29

Your March Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Asking You To Trust Yourself

March brings a new season and some significant planetary shifts. March 2 brings the powerful new moon in Pisces, which will align us with our emotions. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, making our goals more attainable. Then, on March 9, Mercury enters Pisces and urges us to lean into our intuition to comprehend matters. Soon enough, on March 27, the Planet of Communication moves into Aries, ushering in a time when everyone will be assertive and direct. The full moon in Virgo occurs on March 18, asking us to be of service to others. And the month closes on a fun, high-energy note, as the Spring Equinox, Aries season, and the astrological New Year all commence on March 20 — a day to remember.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

According to Astrologers, These Are the 5 Most Misunderstood Zodiac Signs

While many of the stereotypes common to each of the zodiac signs—like Capricorn being goal-oriented and Aries being ambitious—can hold true for many, there are also many common misconceptions for each sign. Of course, we're all unique humans, and astrologically, our entire natal charts—not just our sun sign—play into who we are as people. (This might also help explain why you don't necessarily identify with your sign.) But according to astrologers, for five especially misunderstood zodiac signs, widely held beliefs about who they are, according to their sign, just don't land.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 most rebellious signs

Everyone has a rebellious side. However, for some, it can be more intense than others and this may be due to their zodiac sign. If you find someone in your life extremely rebellious, why not ask them their zodiac sign to see if they are one of the top 5.
LIFESTYLE
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy