TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

Black Clover has shared a massive tease for its big movie with a special new trailer! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is currently celebrating its 7th Anniversary of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and while the anime ended its run last year fans have been anxious to see it return with its debut feature film. Unfortunately for all of us, there has been very little revealed about what we can expect to see from the new movie outside of a few teaser promotional materials showcasing a look at Asta readying for his next battle on the horizon.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO