Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop TODAY editorial director Adriana Brach joins TODAY with her picks for...

www.today.com

Real Simple

7 Gorgeous Messy Bun Hairstyles for Every Hair Length

There's nothing more cool-girl casual than the messy bun. Not only does it look effortless on all hair types, it's actually effortless to DIY. But of course, not every messy bun is created equal, and if you want your messy bun to look a bit more…intentional, there is an art to creating one.
HAIR CARE
In Style

10 Spring Fashion Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend, Including Levi's 501 Shorts for $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the best feelings in the world is realizing you made it through another long week, and now you have two days to enjoy alarm-free living. This weekend, in particular, is the last before spring officially begins, so we'd recommend using the next couple of days to get your wardrobe prepared for all the warm-weather looks in your future. Luckily, Amazon put tons of spring-ready clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale, and we found the top 10 can't-miss deals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We Still Can’t Get Over How Much Skin Blake Lively Showed In This White Bralette At Fashion Week—One Of Her More Revealing Looks!

Blake Lively, 34, looked absolutely radiant in a cropped, white scoop-neck bralette and pencil-skirt ensemble while attending the autumn/winter Michael Kors runway show for New York Fashion Week. The Gossip Girl alum sat front row to see the collection make its debut, and all eyes were on her chic, monochromatic outfit that showed skin tastefully while highlighting her hourglass figure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps. The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Declares Love for Bottega Veneta: ‘I Will Go Broke Purchasing Everthing’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attended the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion week on Saturday and later showed off two very distinct looks by the label. The fall ’22 Bottega Veneta show took place during Milan fashion week and featured around 70 different looks. Ross joined a myriad of stars who attended the show in Italy. Known for being a lover of Bottega, Ross first donned a blue sleeveless dress with exaggerated hip...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look. For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blake Lively Glitters in Flowing Pastel Gown and Crystal Sandals at ‘The Adam Project’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blake Lively hit the red carpet in New York City on Monday night, making a rare appearance for the world premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds’ newest film, “The Adam Project.” The “Gossip Girl” star stunned in a multicolored striped Atelier Versace Couture gown. Featuring a plunging neckline, crystal-embroidered panels and a flounced skirt, the flowing pastel number actually hailed from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection — showcasing Lively’s penchant for throwback styles. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emma Stone Gets Equestrian in Leather Boots With Mini Skirt & Military Jacket at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Emma Stone was sharply dressed today for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress sat in a star-studded front row alongside Gemma Chan, Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz and Sarah Paulson. For the occasion, Stone arrived with husband Dave McCary at the Musée d’Orsay in a sleek all-black black outfit. The “Maniac” actress donned a layered skirt with a mini length and rounded outer skirt, cinched with a Vuitton-branded belt. Stone layered the piece with a black buttoned military jacket with exaggerated sleeves and pockets, as well as a black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears a Jaw-Dropping Catwoman-Inspired Outfit With Latex Thigh-High Boots to ‘The Batman’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Fox made a dramatic entrance at the New York City premiere of “The Batman” on Tuesday night. The Italian model served a sartorial moment as she arrived in a Catwoman-inspired ensemble. Fox’s outfit consisted of a silver metallic minidress by Lanvin, which featured a cartoon image of Catwoman herself, as well as a black latex high-neck bodysuit and a floor-length latex trench coat. She topped her look off with latex opera gloves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS

