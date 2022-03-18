ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail bar to make a ‘Cameo’ at The Citizen

By Jordan Arellano
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 21 hours ago

While they waited on their liquor license which came through March 17, the Cameo team has been making drinks, refining them and polishing the details. (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

New business owners and veteran bartenders Paul Gilliam, McKenzie Nelson, and Mary Oglesby want every detail of their new cocktail bar Cameo to represent what they value most from their service industry backgrounds: Creative and high-quality food and drinks, with a hospitable, service-oriented environment.

“People sometimes lose focus on what being a bartender is supposed to be,” Gilliam said. “It’s not about your art. It’s not about gaining accolades and awards. It’s about hospitality.”

They just got their liquor license today, a St. Patrick’s Day gift, and they plan to stock the bar and the kitchen and open March 29.

In December, the group announced Cameo was coming to The Citizen at 1835 Union Avenue. They’ve all quit their former bartending jobs and are ready to open the doors when the liquor license comes.

When the guests come, the owners intend for them to find their “Fancy Drink Party Time” motto reflected everywhere in the bar, including the interior designed by Gilliam and described on Instagram like this:

“A complete desecration of your grandma’s parlor. Taxidermy. Disco balls. Rustic glam.”

It’s fun and playful. Drinks sport names such as “Gap Year at Burning Man,” “Drunk Harley Grandmas,” and “Rage Quit,” the last of which is a mystery drink that will forever remain a secret.

“Every single cocktail name is an inside joke,” Oglesby said, though they want to let their guests in on it. They’re hopeful visitors will embrace the lightheartedness while appreciating the exceptional quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYg1M_0ei3FMbW00

When the guests come, the owners intend for them to find their “Fancy Drink Party Time” motto reflected everywhere in the bar, including the interior designed by Paul Gilliam and described on Instagram like this: “A complete desecration of your grandma’s parlor. Taxidermy. Disco balls. Rustic glam.” (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

The drink menu of house cocktails, designed by Nelson and crafted by the entire team, includes a descriptive scale to help customers self-identify their flavor preferences. There are sections for bitter drinks, frozen favorites, a Red Bull brunch cocktail collection, and a lengthy list of non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic drinks.

“If you want a non-alcoholic cocktail, then it should be the same high quality and just as fun and interesting as any other drink,” Oglesby said.

Chef Cody Boswell created the food menu with vegetarian and vegan options, as well as some small plates, sandwiches, charcuterie boards and cheese plates.

Their intention is to compel drinkers to stay for food that is just as delicious as the drinks instead of leaving to eat elsewhere. The charcuterie is from Jimmy Gentry’s Paradox Catering, who gets meat from Home Place Pastures in Como, Mississippi, and the bread is from D&R Bakery in Cordova.

The owners have worked with each other in various bars and restaurants over the years, and they each bring their own experience and strengths to the business.

They call Gilliam the “Bar Dad” for his hardworking reputation and dedication to overseeing the construction and design of the space. Nelson, with a background in graphic design and branding, handles much of the marketing, social media and design for the bar. Oglesby has the longest and most diverse experience in the food and beverage industry and is operating as the business manager, tending to all the red tape.

They all work together to develop new drinks, and to tend the bar themselves. And while they believe that guests of all kinds will enjoy Cameo, it’s their heart for the service industry they think helps them stand out. For example, Gilliam said Sunday brunch service will run 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

“This is our thank you to the service industry that is working brunch every Sunday, and they sometimes want to go somewhere else and have their own brunch,” he said.

Ogelsby is on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYxwK_0ei3FMbW00

New business owners and veteran bartenders (from left) McKenzie Nelson, Paul Gilliam, and Mary Oglesby want every detail of their new cocktail bar Cameo to represent what they value most from their service industry backgrounds: Creative and high-quality food and drinks, with a hospitable, service-oriented environment. (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

“It’s not our intention to be explicitly or even primarily a service industry place necessarily, but it is very much a natural progression. That’s the basis of everything that we do, that’s our point of view, and it’s going to translate itself into everything we create,” she said.

Cameo will be open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.- 2 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. with the all-day brunch. Parking is available in the lot along the building on Union, in the Methodist Minor Medical Center after closing, and in the first level of The Citizen’s parking garage on McLean.

