Arcadia, FL

Child dies after SUV plows through Florida day care playground

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A young child has died and another has serious injuries after an SUV plowed through a playground at a day care and hit them, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia.

The Highway Patrol said the driver went off the road, hit a sign and went through a fence surrounding the playground where two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing. The SUV hit a post and some playground equipment, and in doing so, collided with the girls. It then hit a tree.

Source: Florida Highway Patrol

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The 5-year-old was seriously hurt, the report said. Her current condition was unknown.

‘Knew something was wrong’: 400 gallons of fuel stolen from gas station

According to the report, the driver, 18-year-old Kiara Rishelle Morant, was treated for minor injuries then arrested and charged for driving without a license. She was later released on $120 bond, according to online jail records.

It’s unclear if Morant will face more charges. The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

